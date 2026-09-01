Sokoto ADC Names Ex-PDP Chairman, Goronyo, Campaign DG for 2027 Elections 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, has made its first major power play ahead of the 2027 governorship election, appointing former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, as the Director-General of its Campaign Organisation.

The appointment was announced yesterday by the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, who described the choice as “strategic” and reflective of the confidence reposed in Goronyo by the party leadership and stakeholders across the state.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan’iya said Goronyo’s track record as a seasoned civil servant, experienced politician and accomplished public administrator made him the right fit to steer the campaign at a critical period in the state’s politics.

Goronyo had previously served as Chairman of the Sokoto State chapter of the PDP and was publicly reported to have been re-elected to the position in 2024, a role that gave him deep grassroots structures and statewide party experience.

Beyond party politics, the new ADC Campaign DG also served as a Commissioner under the administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Dan’iya noted that this experience in governance and public administration would be invaluable to the ADC bid.

According to the governorship candidate, the appointment brought together “experience, organisational capacity and a clear understanding of the political realities of Sokoto State” at a time when citizens are demanding responsible and responsive leadership.

Dan’iya expressed optimism that Goronyo would deploy his expertise to unite the party’s structures and strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027.

He charged the new DG to focus on communicating the ADC’s vision effectively to voters across the 23 Local Government Areas.