APM to Presidency: Clear the Air on Tinubu’s Rumoured Incapacitation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Allied People’s Movement (APM), has asked the presidency to clear the air on the simmering apprehensions that President Bola Tinubu had become incapacitated, leading to his lengthy three weeks leave in Europe.

I’m a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APM, Abubakar Yusuf, the party said, ”The Presidency owes it as a duty to officially furnish Nigerians with information on the president’s health, details of the lengthy leave including his itinerary, entourage and schedules while he is abroad.”

He said President Tinubu decided to embark on a lengthy vacation at the time he was expected to be leading from the front in finding solutions to the myriads of security and economic challenges his administration has caused the nation.

This, he said, included him providing answers to his alleged link to the FBI report on a drug-related case, stressing that the development had raised apprehensions that he either abdicated his presidential duties or had become incapacitated.

”While it is acknowledged that nobody is above human frailties, the APM posits that there is nothing wrong in the Presidency clearing the air on the state of health of Mr. President as obtainable in other climes.

”The APM holds that in the current circumstance of his many failures in office, it is clear that President Tinubu has done his best, which best has been nationally and internationally adjudged to be the worst in the history of Nigerian leadership.

”Tinubu’s record in government is ignoble. In a space of three years, President Tinubu’s insensitive totalitarian administration has plunged 63% of Nigerians (about 140 million citizens) below poverty line with its harsh economic policies including the removal of subsidy on petroleum, while overburdening citizens with draconian and corrupt tax regime that have left businesses and homes gasping for breath.”

Yusuf said with President Tinubu on the saddle, the future of over 250 million Nigerians has been mortgaged to foreign interests through reckless borrowings, which had hit a frightening N159.28 trillion with nothing on ground to show.

He stressed that the bulk of the borrowings were alleged to have been diverted to the private purses of corrupt APC leaders.

”More distressing is that under President Tinubu’s hopeless watch, insecurity has festered with over 628,000 Nigerians killed and 2.2 million others abducted since he took office in May 2023. His administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle insecurity and protect lives in the country,” he said.

The APM urged President Tinubu to use the period of the leave to introspect on his legacy of failures and rescind his decision to run in the 2027 Presidential race having been overwhelmed by the pressing demands of the office of the President of a nation like Nigeria.

His words: ”The tasking demand of the office of Nigeria’s President at this critical time requires an energetic individual who is not above the age of 60 years, with the vitality, capacity and faculty to connect and drive contemporary leadership realities.

“Nigeria does not need a weakened person who depend on exploiting the intellect and capacity of others in the desire to run for office.

”Nigerians expect President Tinubu to quit the race and support the Presidential Candidate of the APM, Engr. Seyi Makinde, a young and energetic candidate who has demonstrated the required leadership capacity especially in transforming Oyo State to a foremost economically viable state, surpassing the Federal Capital Territory -according to data from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC); a feat they want him to replicate at the national level,” he stated.