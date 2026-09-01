Aiyedatiwa Hosts Ondo APC Elders, Rallies Support for Tinubu, Others Ahead 2027 Poll

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has unveiled the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s mobilisation plan for the 2027 general election, declaring that the party has only one structure in the state and must operate as one indivisible political family.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke at the APC Elders Council meeting in Akure, directed the activation of the council across the 18 local government areas and charged party structures to work together for victory.

He also urged members to support all APC candidates contesting elections at the federal and state levels, saying the development of Ondo State, the success of his administration and the party’s electoral prospects were intertwined and required the collective support of elders, women, youths and other members.

The governor warned against attempts to factionalise the party, saying such moves must not be allowed to distract members from its political objectives.

“APC is one. There are no two APCs in Ondo State. APC is one, All Progressives Congress,” he declared.

He said those attempting to create another faction of the Elders Council remained members of the APC and should be brought back into the fold.

“We don’t want to leave anybody out. Even those who are trying to create another faction, we are talking to them that APC must remain one,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the development of the state restedd on his shoulders as the elected governor but stressed that he coul not accomplish it alone.

“I need the support of everyone: the elders, the women, the youth, everyone,” he said.

He also emphasised citizens’ participation in governance, urging members to offer advice and support rather than encourage division.

APC State Chairman, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, said the experience of elders remained essential to the party, noting that the current State Working Committee was relatively young compared with those who built the party from the Alliance for Democracy through the Action Congress to the APC.

Chairman of the APC Elders Council, Senator Nimbe Farukanmi, called for unity among members and urged them to support Governor Aiyedatiwa and President Tinubu.

Party elders, including Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, Pastor Segun Ayerin and Mrs Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin, commended the governor and party chairman for the meeting, describing it as timely and thoughtful.