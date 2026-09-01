Ondo Varsities Shut Down as SSANU, NASU, NAAT Declare Indefinite Strike

Fidelis David in Akure

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Ondo State-owned tertiary institutions on Tuesday declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike across the state-owned universities over the alleged failure of the state government to implement the Federal Government/Unions Agreement and pay associated allowances to its members.

The industrial action, involving the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), is scheduled to commence from 12 midnight on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The affected institutions are Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH), and the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED).

In a notice dated September 2, 2026 and signed by the JAC-ODSTI Chairman, Comrade Tayo Ogungbeni, and Secretary, Comrade Kunle Akinwonmi, the unions said the decision followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the state government to implement the agreement.

According to the unions, the state government had earlier announced a 60 per cent increase in subventions to all tertiary institutions in the state and approved the implementation of the FGN/Unions Agreement with effect from August 2026.

However, the workers alleged that the government failed to fulfil the commitment, claiming that the same old subventions were released to the institutions for August without the promised 60 per cent increase.

The unions described the development as unacceptable, saying the government’s failure to match its announcement with action had left them with no option but to embark on the industrial action.

“It is crystal clear that the State Government is playing politics with our lives and wellbeing,” the JAC stated, adding that “we have no other alternative than to embark on this industrial action after the expiration of the 14-Day Ultimatum given to the government to do the needful.”

The unions further directed their members to withdraw all clerical, administrative, technical, clinical and other services being rendered across the affected universities until their demands are met.

They specifically demanded the unconditional payment of the CONTTA and other allowances attached to the agreement, covering the period from January 2026 to date.

The JAC said the strike would remain in force until the government addresses the outstanding issues, stressing that its members were determined to press home their demands.