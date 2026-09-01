Tinubu, Wife Pay Glowing Tribute To Vice President Shettima At 60

. President describes him as a brother, trusted ally, valued colleague, patriot with unwavering commitment to nation’s progress and unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Vice President Kashim Shettima as he clocks 60 on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The President, in the tribute personally signed by him, described Shettima as a brother, trusted ally, valued colleague and patriot with unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress and unity.

Tinubu, in the 15-paragraph release stated, inter alia: “Today, I warmly congratulate Vice President Kashim Shettima, my brother and partner in steering the ship of our state, on his 60th birthday on September 2.

“I rejoice with his wife, Nana, children, family and political associates on this important milestone.

“Kashim is not just a trusted ally or a valued colleague, but also a patriot whose life has been defined by service, commitment and sacrifice for worthy causes.

“In celebrating Kashim, we celebrate his distinguished banking career and exemplary record of service to Borno State and Nigeria.

“Shettima’s unwavering commitment to our nation’s progress and unity is particularly worthy of mention.

“I commend him for his years of dedicated public service, first as Governor of Borno State and subsequently as Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In both capacities, Kashim has demonstrated courage, diligence, compassion and an abiding commitment to improving the lives of the people.

“I acknowledge, in particular, Vice-President Shettima’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), support for the administration and his unwavering dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As Chairman of the National Economic Council, Shettima has provided purposeful leadership in coordinating economic policy and fostering collaboration among the Federal Government and the sub-nationals.

“His respect for constitutional governance, democratic institutions, and dialogue and consultation has helped strengthen good governance.

“As a trusted partner, his loyalty, wisdom and sense of duty have remained invaluable to the administration.

“I must thank Vice President Shettima for his steadfast support and partnership as we continue to join hands in delivering the promises of Renewed Hope to Nigerians.

“I am confident that working together, we will continue to make meaningful progress in building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I again congratulate Vice President Shettima on this milestone, and I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to guide, protect, and strengthen him.

“May Munificent Allah grant him wisdom and good health, and bless him with many more years of purposeful service to Nigeria.”

Also, wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu rejoiced with the Vice President on his Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The First Lady, in the brief birthday message to Nigeria’s number two citizen celebrated the Vice President at 60

Mrs Tinubu, according to a release issued by her stated, inter alia: “60 Hearty Cheers to Your Excellency.

“On this occasion of your Diamond Jubilee, I join your wife, Her Excellency Hajia Nana Shettima, family and friends in celebrating you.

“As Vice President of our beloved nation, you have exemplified strength, loyalty, commitment and love for country.

“I celebrate your achievements as former Governor of Borno State, a former distinguished Senator and an accomplished Banker.

“As you attain this milestone, I pray Almighty Allah continues to bless you with divine health, peace, joy and happiness.

“Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”