Borno Lauds Troops’ Efforts as Zulum Leads Resettlement of Refugees in Liberated Communities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Borno State Government has lauded troops of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), for their courage, resilience and sustained commitment to maintaining security across border communities and creating the conditions necessary for the restoration of civilian life.

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed the commendation when he visited the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), following his working visit to 68 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Mallam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, Governor Zulum’s engagement with the Theatre Commander provided an opportunity to review the security situation in the Mallam-Fatori axis and ongoing efforts by OPHK to consolidate military gains, secure liberated communities and sustain the conditions required for the return of displaced populations.

The Governor acknowledged the critical role of the military in securing liberated communities and assured OPHK of the continued support of the Borno State Government, particularly in providing essential requirements to enhance troops’ operational effectiveness.

The engagement further highlighted the State Government’s efforts to accelerate the resettlement of more liberated communities across Borno State and facilitate the safe and dignified return of refugees from neighbouring countries.

These efforts, Captain Goni said, complement the security gains achieved by OPHK and are aimed at restoring essential services, rebuilding communities and creating conditions for sustainable return and reintegration.

Earlier, at 68 Battalion, Mallam-Fatori, Governor Zulum interacted with the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Chiwar, senior officers and troops deployed to the area.

He commended their steadfastness and commitment to securing the border community and assured them of continued government support.

The Theatre Command of OPHK appreciated the continued partnership and support of the Borno State Government and reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining coordinated military operations to protect communities, secure critical infrastructure and facilitate the safe return of displaced persons across the theatre.