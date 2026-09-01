Kokumo: We Destroyed Over 19,000 Illicit Weapons in Four Years

*Says NSA Not Behind Alleged Importation of Illicit Arms Intercepted at Lagos Port

Linus Aleke in Abuja



The Director-General of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (Rtd), has revealed that more than 19,000 illicit weapons were publicly destroyed in four years.

DIG Kokumo also dismissed as false and unfounded allegations contained in a viral video claiming that persons arrested over the seizure of illegal arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos were allegedly being sponsored by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General said the Second Quarter Arms Destruction Exercise for 2026 was successfully conducted on 30 July 2026 at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

During the exercise, he said, 1,419 illicit weapons were publicly destroyed, bringing the cumulative number of illicit weapons destroyed by the Centre to more than 19,000 since 2022 and underscoring the Federal Government’s sustained commitment to ridding the country of illegal arms.

“In the last three months, the following recoveries were made: the retrieval/recovery of 5,050 illicit, unserviceable, decommissioned and obsolete assorted automatic weapons from the Nigeria Police Force in June 2026; 399 JOJEF automatic guns intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the NCCSALW on 17 August 2026; and varying quantities of illicit weapons retrieved/recovered from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA),” he said.

He stated that the Centre, in collaboration with the Office of the Federal Director of Public Prosecutions, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, continues to pursue the prosecution of individuals arrested and investigated in connection with the trafficking, importation and illegal manufacture of small arms and light weapons.

Notable cases, he said, include: “The arrest, investigation and ongoing trial of 11 suspects linked to the illegal importation of 844 assorted automatic firearms and 112,500 rounds of ammunition, all contained in a container intercepted at Onne Port by the Nigeria Customs Service and handed over to the National Centre. The principal suspects remain in custody, while investigations are ongoing with a view to bringing fleeing suspects to book.

“The arrest, investigation and ongoing prosecution of criminal elements connected with the unlawful manufacture of firearms and ammunition in Minna, Niger State.

“In view of the forthcoming general election in Nigeria, there is a need for greater public awareness of the existence of the National Forest Guards (NFG), a Federal Government initiative coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.”

He, however, urged the public to ignore the illegal ‘Nigeria Forest Security Service’ (NFSS), led by Joshua Osatimehin, who calls himself ‘Commander General’.

He also revealed that key members, including Osatimehin, had been arrested and were currently facing prosecution.

“A court order also mandates the sealing of the group’s offices nationwide,” he further revealed.

On the alleged illicit arms importation linked to the NSA, Kokumo explained that he was personally present at the Tin Can Island Port when the Nigerian Customs Service handed over 399 assorted automatic weapons intercepted at the port to the Centre.

According to him, “The story in the video is not correct and cannot be correct. I was at the Tin Can Island Port with the Comptroller-General. 399 assorted automatic weapons were intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service at the port. And this cache of arms, illegal weapons, was handed over to the Centre.

“I was not there in a representative capacity; I was there personally. And the Comptroller-General, of course, was also present personally to do the handing over,” he said.

According to him, the seized weapons are currently secured in an armoury, while two suspects arrested in connection with the illegal importation remain in custody.

“As I am talking to you, the arms are in a secured armoury. Two suspects arrested in connection with the illegal importation are currently in custody.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to bringing to book the criminal elements in Nigeria and possibly identifying their international criminal partners outside the shores of Nigeria,” Kokumo added.

He further maintained that the allegations contained in the viral video were baseless, noting that the video also called for violence against the NSA and other persons.

“So, what has gone viral in the video is not correct and cannot be correct,” he stated.

The Centre, he said, remains resolute in its mandate to curb the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria and will continue to work with all relevant security agencies, international partners and stakeholders towards a safer nation.