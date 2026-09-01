FG Launches ‘Hire from Nigeria’ Initiative to Match Talent with Global Market

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has launched the “Hire from Nigeria” campaign, an initiative that will position the country as a preferred global source of skilled talent and digitally delivered services.

Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, joined by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and Minister Education, Dr Maruf Alausa and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Dr. Sunday Dare, unveiled the programme, that aimed to create opportunities for Nigerians to work for international employers from home.

She said the programme, in partnership with the private sector partners, including

Tech4Dev and NATEP Office, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, would position Nigeria as a trusted global destination for talent and services while translating the country’s demographic strength into jobs, exports and investment.

“Hire from Nigeria is therefore much more than a communications campaign; it is a national economic proposition. As we take it to the global stage at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, our message will be direct: Hiring from Nigeria is not an act of goodwill. It is a sound commercial decision that delivers capability, innovation, competitiveness, and value,” Oduwole said.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the Ministry was strengthening Nigeria’s talent pipeline through curriculum reforms, technical and vocational education, digital skills development and industry-focused training.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to ensure that Nigerians are trained, certified and ready for hire in whatever part of the world.

He said over 70 per cent of the country’s population comprised of young people below the age of 30, saying “Hire for Nigeria” was one of the ways of bringing demographic dividends to that demography.

Alausa said the programme would enable young Nigerians to start companies in parts of the world while contributing to the country’s GDP.

He noted that the ministry would in collaboration with the ministry of information establish a Digital Technology Academy where over 35,000 Nigerians would be trained in six core areas of software development methodologies, cybersecurity, IT automation, AI and machine learning, natural language processing and customer computing.

The students will receive courseware certification after six-eight months of training.

Also, in his remarks, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the Hire for Nigeria initiative as a major step in placing the country’s human capital at the centre of its engagement with the global economy.

He noted that the global economy had changed, creating opportunities for knowledge, skills, creativity and professional services to cross borders without the movement of physical goods, adding Nigeria was well positioned to compete because of its youthful population, growing pool of professionals and expanding digital capabilities.

“The future of Nigeria’s economy will increasingly be driven by the talent, creativity, skills and productivity of our people. Nigeria is ready to compete on the global stage. Nigerian talent is ready to work. And the world should look to Nigeria,” Idris said.