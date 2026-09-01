Young Innovators Showcase Tech Solutions in NCC’s Hackathon, Win N6 Million

Emma Okonji





Three teams have emerged top winners of the Hackathon organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The three winning teams showcased their technology solutions alongside other teams during the hackathon and won N6 million.

SORA emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the NCC’s Hackathon Live Show 2026, clinching the N3 million grand prize, while Clear Signal and IKOR secured second and third places, receiving N2 million and N1 million respectively in a competition designed to develop innovative technology solutions for persons with disabilities and other underserved communities.

The top three teams received cash prizes, while all participating teams received consolation prizes and certificates of participation for their contributions to advancing digital inclusion and accessible technology development.

The winning teams were announced at the conclusion of the two-day competition, which brought together young innovators from across the country to develop technology driven solutions aimed at expanding digital participation and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The top three teams received cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding innovations, while all participating teams were presented with consolation prizes and certificates of participation.

The winning solution, SORA, is an inclusive job-matching and adaptive skills platform designed for verified persons with disabilities in Nigeria, helping to connect users with employment opportunities and skills development resources.

Clear Signal, which placed second, enables blind, visually impaired, deaf, and hard-of-hearing electricity consumers to receive accessible power outage alerts through voice calls, text messages, and visual notifications.

IKOR, the third-placed solution, is an AI-powered voice dictation and writing tool designed to overcome barriers associated with expensive hardware, poor internet connectivity, and physical typing.

The Hackathon, themed: ‘Technology Without Barriers’, brought together 20 teams comprising innovators, software developers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and persons with disabilities to develop practical technology-driven solutions aimed at expanding accessibility and digital inclusion.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Rimini Makama, noted that barriers such as the cost of devices, inadequate digital skills, limited access to assistive technologies and poor accessibility features on some digital platforms, continue to hinder digital participation. Emphasising the importance of inclusive innovation, he said: “Technology should not create new barriers; at its best, technology should remove them.”

According to him, Hackathon serves as a strategic platform for developing practical solutions that address accessibility challenges and support the Commission’s vision of a digitally inclusive society.

Highlighting the economic value of accessible technology, Maida said: “When we design assistive and accessible technologies, we are unlocking massive untapped markets, expanding consumer participation, and bringing millions of hardworking Nigerians into the formal economy as creators, entrepreneurs, and confident digital citizens.”

In his goodwill message, Senior Manager, Strategy and Innovation at MTN Nigeria, Chinyelu Chikwendu, commended the NCC for what she described as “a regulator with a difference” that not only provides oversight for the industry but also actively supports the growth of the digital ecosystem. She particularly praised the Hackathon’s focus on people with disabilities and reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to supporting innovation, startups and solutions that improve lives.

Head of the Gender Desk Unit at the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Eneh Omawumi, commended the NCC for promoting innovation, empowerment, and inclusion through Hackathon. She praised the fairness of the competition and encouraged participants to continue developing their ideas.

Similarly, Amadi Kenneth of the Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), described the Hackathon as a worthwhile initiative, noting that several of the solutions presented have strong potential to deepen financial inclusion for women, youths, persons with disabilities and underserved communities.