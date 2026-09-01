Firms Invest $4m for Expansion of Solar Mini-Grids in Nigerian States

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





To ensure expansion and access to renewable energy in Nigeria, All On and Energise Africa (EA), invested a total of $4million for the development and deployment of solar-powered mini-grids across 19 communities in Jigawa and Bauchi States.

The project shall be executed by Maskh Nigeria Limited, a company comprising skilled professionals in renewable energy, construction, engineering, electrification and procurement services.

Speaking on the Investment, Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, said the project will bring reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to households, businesses and public institutions currently without dependable electricity access.

While noting the investment is being made under the Demand Aggregation for Renewable energyTechnology (DART) Programme, Eboumbou stated the project is expected to impact 100,000 people, while supporting local enterprise development, improving access to essential services and reducing dependence on traditional energy alternatives.

“For communities across Jigawa and Bauchi where energy access remains limited, decentralised energy infrastructure can play an important role in enabling economic and social activity.

“Through the deployment of solar-powered mini-grids, the project will extend reliable electricity to homes, schools, health facilities and small businesses, while creating opportunities for productive use of energy and strengthening local economies.

“Energy access is not simply about connecting communities to electricity; it is about creating the conditions for people and businesses to thrive.

“This investment demonstrates All On’s commitment to backing indigenous energy companies that can deliver practical, scalable solutions to some of Nigeria’s most persistent energy access challenges.

“This is the kind of catalytic investment that can help move Nigeria’s energy transition forward in practical and meaningful ways”, Eboumbou added.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Energise Africa, Ray Coyle, stated that by helping to bring clean, reliable power to 19 communities across Jigawa and Bauchi States, UK investors are supporting lasting social, economic and environmental impact that will benefit thousands of people in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Director of Operations, Maskh Nigeria Limited, Qaim Mahmood, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them to execute the project saying, “We are deeply moved to play such an instrumental role in bringing clean, reliable power to underserved communities across Jigawa and Bauchi”.

He said, “As an indigenous company, we are proud that these 19 mini grids will impact almost 100,000 people, helping businesses thrive, improving essential services and creating opportunities for the next generation.

“This investment also marks a transformative step for Maskh, strengthening our capacity, creating jobs and positioning us for greater opportunities. We are deeply grateful to All On, EA and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for their trust and partnership,” Mahmood said.