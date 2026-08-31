Yoruba Group Sets Agenda for Political Aspirants

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Yoruba for Democratic Values (YDV) has called on all political aspirants seeking elective offices across Yorubaland, particularly in the South-west region, to place the interests, welfare, security, dignity and aspirations of the Yoruba people at the centre of their political programmes and governance agenda.

The Convener of the group, Debo Adeniran, who spoke with THISDAY at the weekend on behalf of other members of the socio-political organisation, stated that: “As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general election, YDV reminds aspirants that seeking public office is not merely an opportunity to acquire political power, but a solemn commitment to serve the people and protect their collective interests.”

The Yoruba group also insisted that the ordinary people must never be left behind in the governance process.

According to the group, “Political leaders must move beyond campaign promises and establish verifiable mechanisms through which citizens can contribute meaningfully to decisions affecting their lives.”

He stressed out that aspirants should commit to using questionnaires, town hall meetings, focus group discussions, constituency consultations, public hearings and other measurable mechanisms to obtain citizens’ views before major policies, programmes, and projects are developed.

According to him, “Such consultations must be genuine, inclusive and properly documented, with facts, figures, recommendations and responses made available to the public.”

He said Yoruba Democratic values would not support the practice of organising teleguided or stage-managed town hall meetings designed merely to create the appearance of consultation.

It particularly demanded that the preparation of annual budgets and appropriation bills should incorporate direct and demonstrable input from the people.

He noted that political leaders must consult citizens across constituencies to identify their most pressing developmental needs.

The group leader said: “The priorities expressed by the people should meaningfully inform government projects, rather than projects being conceived and imposed without adequate consultation.

“The people must be able to ask: What did we ask for? What was included in the budget? What was implemented? How much was spent? And what impact did the project make?

“This is the standard of accountable and participatory governance that YDV expects political aspirants to commit themselves to, and constituency representatives must be the people’s voice.”

He further called for elected representatives to play their proper role as the bridge between government and the people.

“Citizens should not be expected to receive information about government programmes and development initiatives only through political appointees.

“Elected representatives, those whom the people themselves entrusted with their mandates, must regularly report back to their constituents, explain government policies, present progress reports and obtain feedback.

“Government officials must also regularly communicate with citizens through mass media, social media, town hall meetings, constituency engagements and other accessible platforms. Governance should not become invisible between election periods,” he stated.