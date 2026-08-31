Wakanow Expands Travel Ecosystem With Direct Umrah Visa Authority, New Digital Platforms, More Physical Travel Centers Across Nigeria

Wakanow has entered a new phase of growth with the launch of a renewed website, an enhanced mobile app experience, direct Umrah visa issuance authority and an expanded retail footprint across Lagos.

The company said the developments reaffirm its position as Africa’s premier travel powerhouse while allowing it to evolve beyond traditional flight bookings into a comprehensive, end-to-end travel ecosystem.

To bring seamless, personalised service closer to its customers, Wakanow has opened and upgraded key travel centres across Lagos Island and Mainland.

On Lagos Island, the centres are located at Adeola Hopewell and Karimu Kotun, both in Victoria Island, while the Lagos Mainland locations include Allen Avenue, Ikeja; Ogunlana Drive, Surulere; Ikotun; and the Old NIPOST Building, Sabo, Yaba.

GROUP CEO WAKANOW, ADEJEJI BAYO

Speaking on the development, Group CEO, Adejeji Bayo, said travel had always been about more than mere transit, describing the company’s expansion into direct Umrah services as a major milestone.

“Travel has always been about more than mere transit; it is about enabling life’s most significant journeys with absolute peace of mind.

“Our expansion into direct Umrah services is a major milestone, allowing us to bring our steadfast commitment to reliability, support, and seamless care to one of the most sacred experiences our customers will ever undertake.”

Wakanow has also launched a new digital experience built around the concept, “One shop. Multiple deals.”

The redesigned platform brings together flights, hotels, holiday packages, tours and travel add-ons, allowing customers to plan more of their journey through a single platform.

Current travel add-ons available through the platform include travel insurance, airport protocol services, rides, travel data, Wakanow Prime, cargo services and airport lounge access, alongside holidays, tours and experiences.

The company said the shift reflects the changing way people plan travel, noting that rather than treating a flight as the end product, it is building around the complete journey, from the moment a customer starts planning to the experiences they have at their destination and the services they need along the way.

The platform currently serves more than two million travellers and highlights 24/7 support, flexible payment options and IATA certification among its service credentials.

CEO WAKANOW, ADENIKE MACAULAY



CEO, Adenike Macaulay, said the company was expanding its capabilities to offer a full-stack travel solution.

“For many, travel begins with a flight search, but it shouldn’t end there. At Wakanow, we are expanding our capabilities to offer a full-stack travel solution.

“From accommodations and ground logistics to VIP protocol, travel data, curated experiences, and 24/7 support, that powers both personal and business travel across the region. That is the true essence of the complete travel ecosystem we are building.”

Wakanow said that in recent months, it had achieved major operational milestones designed to streamline the entire customer travel journey from planning to execution.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Wakanow is a leading African travel company providing customers with access to flights, hotels, holiday packages, tours and experiences, visa services, business travel and travel add-ons.

The company provides digital and offline travel services designed to simplify travel planning and booking for customers across its markets.