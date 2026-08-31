Flooding: PINL’s Pipeline Surveillance Saved Farms, Aquatic Ecosystem, Says Niger Delta Group

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Progressive Alliance (NDPA) has commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its effective pipeline surveillance and community interventions during the recent flooding in parts of the Niger Delta.

The group said PINL’s operational efficiency and sustained maintenance of pipeline corridors helped prevent additional environmental damage, preserve farmlands and protect aquatic ecosystems from threats associated with pipeline failures and oil spills.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Nse Victor Udoh, the NDPA said annual flooding in the Niger Delta poses serious environmental risks, particularly when floodwaters come into contact with damaged pipelines, oil spills and illegal activities around oil and gas infrastructure.

The organisation noted that the recent flood season was different, as there were no reported cases of widespread oil contamination of floodwaters, dead fish or the spread of oil into farms and residential areas attributable to pipeline failures.

It said the development underscored the importance of preventive pipeline management, stressing that effective infrastructure protection was often measured by disasters that were prevented rather than emergencies that attracted public attention.

According to the group, regular patrols, monitoring and right-of-way surveillance enabled PINL to identify and address potential threats before they escalated into major incidents.

It added that inspection, maintenance and repair activities had also contributed to maintaining the integrity of critical pipelines, especially during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

The NDPA further commended PINL for its interventions in flood-affected communities in Rivers, Bayelsa and Imo States.

It cited the company’s restoration efforts in areas previously affected by illegal refining, as well as empowerment programmes targeting women and youths in host communities.

Udoh said the initiatives showed that corporate social responsibility should go beyond occasional charitable gestures and become part of a sustained commitment to community welfare and development.

“We commend Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, therefore, on two counts that this season has made inseparable: the efficiency of its service, tested by a flood and found equal to it, and the seriousness of its social responsibility,” he said.

He added that the group had observed that farms remained protected and waterways retained their ecological value despite the flooding.

“This season, our farms still stand where the water reached them. Our creeks still hold their life,” Udoh said.

The alliance maintained that infrastructure security and community welfare were closely linked in the Niger Delta, where pipelines pass through several communities and environmentally sensitive areas.

It urged PINL to sustain the standard, stressing that protection of critical national infrastructure, environmental preservation and improved host-community welfare should remain mutually reinforcing objectives.

The NDPA described PINL’s performance during the flood season as an example of how operational efficiency and responsible community engagement could combine to protect energy infrastructure and the environment.