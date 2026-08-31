Otti’s Aide Lauds Gov’s Reforms Agenda, Commitment to PPP Model

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Investment Promotion and Public Private Partnership (PPP), Chief Jerome Nbaonu Green-Amakwe, has praised Governor Alex Otti administration’s commitment to reforms and public-private partnerships (PPPs), describing the model as a strategic mechanism for mobilising private capital, delivering infrastructure, improving public services and creating employment opportunities for young Abians.

He applauded the administration’s focus on economic development, investment promotion and infrastructure renewal, saying that efforts to improve the business environment were laying a stronger foundation for private-sector participation and sustainable economic growth.

In a goodwill message to mark the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation, Green-Amakwe, who congratulated Otti, the state government and the people of Abia, described Abia’s 35-year journey as one characterised by resilience, enterprise and determination.

He said the state was entering a new phase of economic transformation and renewed investor confidence under Otti’s administration.

According to him, the creation of Abia State 35 years ago established a distinct identity for its people, adding that the identity was being strengthened through purposeful governance, innovation, investment and sustainable development.

Green-Amakwe particularly identified the forthcoming AFRICANDO 2026 U.S.–Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Expo, scheduled for the state capital, Umuahia, between November 17 and 19, as a major opportunity to showcase Abia’s economic potential to the international business community.

The event, he said, would provide a platform to promote the state’s opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, technology, trade and other emerging sectors, while attracting businesses, investors, policymakers and development partners from Africa, the United States and other markets.

He also praised the administration’s commitment to PPPs, describing the model as a strategic mechanism for mobilising private capital, delivering infrastructure, improving public services and creating employment opportunities for young Abians.

Green-Amakwe reaffirmed the commitment of the Office of Investment Promotion and PPP to working with the governor and other stakeholders to strengthen the state’s investment climate, deepen PPP frameworks and attract credible investors capable of contributing to Abia’s long-term development.

He further declared his support for Governor Otti’s bid for a second term in 2027, stressing that continuity would be essential in consolidating the administration’s ongoing reforms and sustaining the state’s development trajectory.

As Abia marks 35 years, Green-Amakwe urged stakeholders to renew their commitment to building a prosperous, investor-friendly and globally competitive state, assuring them that the Office of Investment Promotion and PPP would continue to open doors for investors and support initiatives that advance economic development.

He wished the governor, the government and people of Abia State continued peace, progress and prosperity.