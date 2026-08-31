Japa: Nigeria Targets Enrolment of 20,000 New Doctors Yearly- Six new simulation centres coming up soon 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has set a target of increasing annual admission into Nigeria’s medical schools to about 20,000 students within the next three years as part of efforts to rapidly expand the country’s healthcare workforce.



A statement from the media aide to the Minister of Education, Ikharo Attah, indicated that the Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this while receiving the report of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Medical Simulation Committee.



Alausa said the government would establish world-class medical simulation centres across the six geopolitical zones to provide practical training for the growing number of medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy and other allied healthcare students.



He explained the expansion of healthcare training is necessary to address the country’s growing demand for qualified professionals and ensure that increased enrolment is matched with quality practical education.



He disclosed that annual admission into medical schools had risen from about 5,000 students when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office to almost 12,000 currently.



“Today, I’m happy to report that we’re admitting almost 12,000 students primarily now. Our goal in the next three years is to increase the number of annual medical student enrollment in medical school to about 20,000,” he said.



The minister said the surge was not limited to medicine, noting that admissions into pharmacy and dental schools had also doubled.



He added that nursing enrolment had witnessed an even more dramatic increase, rising from about 38,000 students three years ago to more than 120,000 students across nursing schools in the country.



Alausa said the proposed TETFund medical simulation centres would therefore provide an important platform for students to acquire hands-on experience as the government expands access to healthcare education.



“I would like to thank the members of the committee that has worked so hard and assiduously to get us to this point in which we are now talking about building several simulation centres across the country to provide world-class training for our medical students, dental students, nursing students, pharmacy students and other allied healthcare professionals,” he said.



The minister said the initiative also aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the administration’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s healthcare workforce and improving the quality of education.



He commended the Chairman of the Medical Simulation Committee, Dr. Wale Suleiman, and other members for their work in preparing the report and advancing plans for the establishment of the centres.



Alausa also acknowledged the contributions of key professional and academic stakeholders, including the Registrar of the Medical Emergencies Council, Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and a professor in the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat at the University of Abuja Medical School.



He described the development as another manifestation of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving the quality of education and strengthening human capital development.



“Government is committed to providing the best and the highest quality of education to every child in this country. We are seeing it; we are seeing the result now. It’s another manifestation of President Tinubu’s fervent and benevolent belief to the progress and benefit of the future of Nigeria,” he added.



The minister assured that the federal government would continue to support the development of the proposed TETFund Medical Simulation Centres and the expansion of healthcare training nationwide.



He said the ultimate goal was to ensure that more Nigerian students gained access to quality professional education while producing the skilled workforce required to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.