A’ Court President: Stolen Resources Deprive Societies of Opportunities, Weaken Public Confidence 

*Seeks prompt return of recovered assets

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-memsen, has warned that economic crimes, including the looting of the country’s resources besides depriving the people of opportunities weakens public confidence.

Dongban-memsen sounded out the warning at the just concluded 43rd Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime, which held at the University of Cambridge.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the event which featured prominently Nigeria’s judiciary, law enforcement, and financial regulators, the Court of Appeal President stated that illicit wealth must not be allowed to fund further crime, influence, or impunity.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the Court of Appeal, Bukola Garr, the president in her remarks, observed that the Nigerian delegation’s participation reflected the country’s commitment to fighting economic crime through “institutional collaboration and international cooperation.”

She thanked symposium founder Professor Barry Rider, OBE, the University of Cambridge, and Jesus College for hosting the event from August 24-31.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem stressed that economic crime is not merely a financial problem but, a question of social justice, as stolen resources deprive societies of opportunities and weaken public confidence.

“The symposium’s key takeaway, she said, was the need for persistence, courage, and collaboration to make the financial foundations of criminal enterprises increasingly difficult to sustain”, the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the appellate court president who called for the “prompt return of recovered assets to victim nations”, stated that, “Without repatriation, the promise of justice remains unfulfilled”.