ECOWAS: Touray Exits After Four Years Marked by Crises, AES Withdrawal and Regional Unity Challenge

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray will leave the presidency of the ECOWAS Commission after four years marked by some of the most profound political and security upheavals in West Africa, including the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the regional bloc.

His departure, alongside members of his 2022–2026 team, comes at a critical moment for the organisation as it confronts the challenge of rebuilding regional confidence, strengthening integration and responding to persistent security and development pressures.

The ECOWAS Commission is scheduled to hold an official welcome and farewell ceremony for incoming and outgoing statutory officials in Abuja on Monday, August 31, formally closing the Touray era.

Touray, a Gambian diplomat who assumed office in 2022, presided over the organisation during a period characterised by political transitions, insecurity, economic pressures and humanitarian challenges.

His tenure also coincided with the creation and consolidation of the Alliance of Sahel States by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, fundamentally altering the political architecture of West Africa.

Beyond the political crises, the Commission under Touray continued to pursue the ECOWAS Vision 2050, with emphasis on regional integration, free movement, trade, youth employment, agriculture, healthcare and humanitarian response.

Peace and security remained central to the Commission’s agenda, while the West African Health Organisation intensified regional cooperation on disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and health-system resilience.

The recent distribution of 30 medical ambulances to member states was cited as one example of efforts to translate regional solidarity into practical support.

Touray’s exit therefore represents more than a routine change of leadership. It closes a four-year chapter in which ECOWAS was forced to confront the erosion of its traditional regional consensus and the emergence of a competing Sahelian bloc.

The immediate challenge for the incoming leadership will be to preserve the gains of regional integration while restoring confidence in an organisation whose cohesion has been severely tested.

Touray had, in the final weeks of his tenure, embarked on farewell engagements with regional leaders, including Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, to whom he expressed appreciation for his support during the four-year mandate.

With Touray and his team handing over on August 31, the next ECOWAS leadership inherits an organisation at a crossroads — one that must simultaneously address insecurity, economic development, mobility and the urgent question of how to rebuild West African unity after the departure of three key Sahelian states.

The real story therefore is not simply that Touray is leaving. It is that he is leaving behind a fundamentally transformed ECOWAS — and the incoming team must decide what kind of regional organisation emerges from that transformation.