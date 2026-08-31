Foreign Assistance Regulation: SERAP, Guild of Editors Urge National Assembly to Withdraw Proposed Law

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project and the Nigerian Guild of Editors have called on the National Assembly to withdraw a proposed law seeking to regulate organisations and institutions receiving foreign assistance.

They warned that the decision could undermine media freedom and restrict civic space ahead of the 2027 elections.

The joint statement was signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, Deputy Director, SERAP, and Onuoha Ukeh, General Secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The organisations said the proposed Foreign Aids (Regulation, Transparency and Disclosure) Bill, 2026, would give the government sweeping powers over civil society organisations, independent media, religious bodies and other groups that receive foreign grants or assistance.

The groups described the proposed legislation as unnecessary and unconstitutional, arguing that Nigeria already has several government institutions responsible for monitoring corporate activities, financial transactions, taxation and money laundering.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, representing Gombe North Senatorial District, seeks to establish a Foreign Aid Regulatory Commission with powers to register organisations receiving foreign assistance and compel them to disclose details of such funding.

Under the proposed law, the commission would also be empowered to inspect records, monitor foreign-funded activities, issue directives and impose sanctions on organisations that fail to comply.

SERAP and NGE said violations could attract a minimum fine of N20m, as well as the suspension or revocation of operating licences.

They questioned the need for another regulatory body, noting that the Corporate Affairs Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and Federal Inland Revenue Service already exercise oversight over relevant areas.

According to the organisations, the proposed commission could subject independent media and civil society groups to intrusive government supervision, creating an environment capable of encouraging self-censorship.

They said the impact could extend beyond civil society organisations to humanitarian groups, religious bodies, labour unions, universities, research institutions and technology hubs that depend on foreign grants and other forms of assistance.

SERAP and NGE further argued that the bill could conflict with constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and association, as well as Nigeria’s obligations under international human rights instruments.

They warned that its passage could further narrow Nigeria’s civic space at a time when political activities are expected to intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The groups therefore urged lawmakers to reject and withdraw the bill, instead focusing on legislation that strengthens transparency, accountability, media freedom and democratic participation.

They also warned that they would consider legal action if the National Assembly proceeds with the bill despite the constitutional and human rights concerns raised.