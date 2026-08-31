‘Baba Decided to Visit His Adopted Son,’ Charly Boy Gets Emotional As Ex-President Obasanjo Paid Him Surprise Visit

Maverick entertainment maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has penned a heartfelt write-up to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo for paying an unannounced visit to his studio in Ajah, Lagos State.

In a social media post, the Area Fada, as Charly Boy is fondly called by his teeming admirers, said he was down with flu for almost 10 days, adding that “Somehow, Baba heard of it and decided to visit his adopted son, Fada”.

He wrote: “Baba just stormed Fada’s studio in Ajah.

“No long notice. No I’m coming tomorrow. No warning.

“And from the look on Fada’s face, I could tell that this one no dey the agenda at all.

“But that’s the beauty of some relationships.

“There are people who don’t need an invitation before they come to check on you.

“They don’t need a special occasion.

They don’t need a birthday.

“They don’t need you to call first.

“Sometimes, they just want to see you.”

Charly Boy continued that, “In a world where everybody is busy chasing one thing or another, never underestimate the power of somebody simply showing up.

“Because sometimes, ‘I came to see you’ carries more weight than a thousand messages. Fada was shocked today.

“Cherish the people who still show up in ur life,” he said.

In an earlier post, the eccentric entertainer disclosed that he is set to take his explosive memoir ‘999’ and the Charly Boy Foundation on an international tour, following the book’s successful launch in Lagos.

According to Charly Boy, after the historic Nigeria launch that had high-profile figures in attendance, all is now set to take the book on an international tour, spanning London, Germany, Kenya and other destinations.

He said plans were underway for him to begin the tour in the coming months alongside his team, including former president Obasanjo, who also wrote book’s foreword.

Speaking on his close relationship with Obasanjo, Charly Boy said their friendship stemmed from mutual admiration built on shared ideals for Nigeria, and honest dialogue, looking past each other’s public personas.

According to him, Obasanjo saw qualities in him that others often overlooked, including his courage, consistency, and a willingness to stand by his truth regardless of circumstances.

In return, he said he looked beyond the former president’s military and political background to see an elder shaped by war, leadership pressures, and national trials.

“Baba Obasanjo see something inside Charly Boy wey plenty people miss. He see courage. He see consistency. He see man wey stand for him truth whether rain fall or sun shine.

“And Charly Boy too see beyond uniform and title. He see elder wey don pass through war, leadership, pressure and still stand strong,” he said.

The former president had also said that he knew Charly Boy through his father, the late Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, whom Obasanjo considered a close friend.

Obasanjo said he initially kept his distance and scorned Charly Boy’s eccentric, alternative lifestyle because he expected the son of a disciplined jurist to look and act differently.

According to him, his view shifted after he witnessed the genuine care and dedication Charly Boy showed in looking after his aging parents.

The former president said he later developed great respect for Charly Boy over time because of his consistency and courage.