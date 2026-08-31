2027: Umahi Urges Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River Communities to Re-elect Tinubu

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged Benue, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River communities and other parts of the country to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, as appreciation for executing massive infrastructure in their communities.

He stated this during the inspection of Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-Abuja Tran-Saharan Highway at the weekend.

The Minister added that the only way the project could be completed was for the people to massively vote for President Tinubu as no other person would have the deep passion and commitment to complete the project.

Umahi said Tinubu was a miracle to the communities because without Tinubu’s intervention, many of the communities would not have been able to move their agricultural produce and activities within their localities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken the bull by the horns and intervened in many of the issues. We cannot have all the money to do all the projects at once, so we will continue to do the much we can based on our available resources.

“By the end of 2031, which will be the end of President Bola Tinubu’s second tenure if he is re-elected, these projects and roads would have been fully completed. I commend the President very highly.

“If previous presidents had intervened in this manner, perhaps we would not be in the kind of situation we are facing today. We have been to Ibadan, Ijebu Ode, the Coastal Highway and other locations to intervene in road projects and bypasses.

“The President is concerned about the welfare of the people. That is why he directed us to do everything possible, in collaboration with the relevant state governments, to address problems affecting the people.

“I want to thank the President very highly, especially in spite of the financial challenges and the quantum of projects in our hands. He has approved and provided mobilisation for this project.

“When people say, ‘You are constructing roads’, they should come and see these communities in Benue. Some of these communities have no federal roads leading to them.

“I think the President is a miracle to these communities because without this intervention, many of them would not have been able to move their agricultural produce, vehicles and machinery.

“I want the public to appreciate what the President is doing. I appeal to the communities in Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and other parts of the country to acknowledge and appreciate the federal government’s intervention,” the minister said.