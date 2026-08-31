Defence Minister Assures Nigerians in Diaspora of Improved Security Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has assured Nigerians in the diaspora that the federal government was relentlessly strengthening national security to guarantee a safer country and facilitate seamless visits to their homeland.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister gave the assurance during an interactive engagement with members of the Nigerian community residing in Angola, held on the sidelines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Luanda, Angola.

The Nigerian delegation to the AU Summit was led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

The high-level session provided an opportunity for government representatives to listen directly to the concerns of the diaspora community and provide immediate feedback.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Angola, Ambassador Maxy Ogbede.

Expressing appreciation to the Nigerian community in Angola for maintaining a harmonious relationship with the diplomatic mission, Musa emphasised Tinubu’s commitment to neutralising security threats nationwide.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster the numerical strength and operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and partner security agencies.

“Every sector is receiving targeted interventions to enhance our national security framework. Some of our ongoing challenges stem from regional instability in the Sahel, which trickles across our borders.

“However, comprehensive border management measures are actively being implemented to curb these incursions,” he said.

Musa further reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to sustain the integration of reliable data into national security strategies and developmental planning, stressing that efforts to restore lasting peace and stability remain on course.

In his remarks, Tunji-Ojo, highlighted the enhanced data protection and identity management structures recently instituted by the government, noting that strengthened inter-agency collaboration is yielding measurable results.

Reiterating the agency’s mission, the NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Dabiri-Erewa, assured citizens that the Commission’s doors remained open to support their welfare and promote opportunities for mutual national prosperity.