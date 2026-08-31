  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

Gunmen Shoot Three in Garun Malam LG, Police Save Abducted Sarkin Noman Kano

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Gunmen, weekend, attacked and shot five persons during the abduction of the Sarkin Noman Jihar Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, during a late night attack on Chiromawa community in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

Confirming the incident to THISDAY, the Chairman of Garun Malam LGA, Alhaji Aminu Salisu Kadawa, said the gunmen invaded the town at about 11:30pm on Saturday. shooting sporadically before storming the residence of the Sarkin Noma.

“The gunmen invaded the community at about 11 p.m. on Saturday and headed to the residence of the Sarkin Noma, where they opened fire indiscriminately,” Kadawa stated.

In a statemen by the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Kiyawa, the hoodlums abducted Alhaji Yusif Nadabo and in the process shot and injured three persons identified as Yusif Nasiru, 20; Salisu Garba, 20; and Ibrahim Hassan, adding that two other victims were also injured, bringing the total to five.

“Upon receipt of a distress report, the Command said tactical teams and patrol teams, with reinforcement from neighbouring Divisions, were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“The Police, in collaboration with members of the community, vigilantes and Neighborhood Watch Corps, gave the hoodlums a hot chase,” he said.

The bandits, however, reportedly abandoned the kidnapped victim and fled into the bushes.

“The Police, in collaboration with members of the community, gave the hoodlums a hot chase. Consequently, the bandits abandoned the kidnapped victim and fled the scene. Alhaji Yusif Nadabo was rescued unhurt,” the statement reiterated.

According to report, all the injured victims were immediately rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital along with the rescued Sarkin Noma for medical attention.

Kadawa said he led a delegation of local government officials to the hospital where they stayed through the night to ensure the victims received adequate care.

“The victims who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital,” he said.

The council chairman described the attack as unfortunate.

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