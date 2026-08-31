  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

Tinubu Begins Three-Week Working Vacation,  Leaves For London Sunday

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

.To retun to Nigeria after leave to join hectic campaign for his re-election in January,  2027

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola  Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital on Sunday for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release stated disclosed that Tinubu’s  first stop will be London, United Kingdom.

The President is expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier this month went on two-week leave, his first since the Tinubu government assumed office over three years ago.

Shettima resumed work last week.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.