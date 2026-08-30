  • Sunday, 30th August, 2026

Insecurity: Niger CAN Wants Security Beefed Up In All Places Of Worship

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the abduction of yet unknown number of worshippers at a mosque in Dekira town in the Borgu emirate of Niger state the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has asked that security be beefed up in all places of worship across the state especially during the jummat and Sunday services

Chairman of CAN in the state, the Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, gave the charge in his homily at the St Michaels Catholic Cathedral Minna where prayers were offered for the release of those kidnapped by bandits and terrorists in Dekira mosques in the Borgu local government of the state over a week ago.

Yohanna said Christians had to undertake the prayer because “‎for us, an attack on any place of worship, irrespective of religion, is an attack on the sanctity of places of worship and a threat to the wider community”.

He added that “as a Body, we express solidarity with the victims and their families and share in the grief of the affected Muslim communities”

The CAN Chairman said the whole of Borgu Emirate which includes Agwara and Borgu Local Governments “need strong and permanent security presence so that those in the rural communities can live without fear of being abducted”

The clergyman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, condemned in strong terms the abduction of hundreds of Muslim worshippers during Juma’at prayers disclosing that “millions of Christians and all the churches across the state have intensified prayers for the safe return of the abducted worshippers.”

He said “As a Body, we have set aside today (Sunday) to call on all Nigerlites, Christians and churches across Niger State to use this Sunday service to cry to God and to pray specifically for the safe return of the abductees and for God to help our security agencies.

“We are praying and we believe God has heard and answered our prayers already.”

Furthermore, Bishop Yohanna commended the Federal and State Governments, as well as security agencies for their roles so far but charged them to intensify efforts to secure the release of those abducted.

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