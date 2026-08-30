Police Bust Human Trafficking Syndicate in Lagos, Rescue Two Foreign Nationals

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the National Central Bureau (NCB-INTERPOL), Lagos Annex, have uncovered and dismantled a human trafficking syndicate in Lagos State and successfully rescued two foreign nationals who were allegedly lured to Nigeria and held captive by the trafficking ring, the Police Force has said.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the successful operation followed actionable intelligence received from INTERPOL-NCB, Bogotá, on 26 August 2026, regarding two female Colombian citizens identified as Maria Camila Rodas Ortiz and Yuliet Fernanda Rios Mesa.

The statement revealed that the victims were fraudulently lured to Nigeria, held against their will, and had their travel documents confiscated by certain Chinese nationals who are currently at large.

The Force spokesperson said: “Upon receipt of the intelligence, police operatives promptly launched a covert tracking operation, locating the hideout in Lagos, where both victims were safely rescued on the same day.

“The fleeing suspects abandoned the location upon sighting the approaching team, and efforts have been intensified to track down and arrest all members of the syndicate.”

CSP Iniedu said the rescued victims are currently in safe custody and receiving the necessary support.

He disclosed that the Colombian Embassy in Accra is working in close collaboration with the Bureau to secure hotel accommodation for the victims and arrange emergency travel documents to facilitate their safe return to Bogotá.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents in the country, while deepening collaboration with international law enforcement partners to combat cross-border crime.