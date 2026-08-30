  • Sunday, 30th August, 2026

Police Bust Human Trafficking Syndicate in Lagos, Rescue Two Foreign Nationals

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the National Central Bureau (NCB-INTERPOL), Lagos Annex, have uncovered and dismantled a human trafficking syndicate in Lagos State and successfully rescued two foreign nationals who were allegedly lured to Nigeria and held captive by the trafficking ring, the Police Force has said.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the successful operation followed actionable intelligence received from INTERPOL-NCB, Bogotá, on 26 August 2026, regarding two female Colombian citizens identified as Maria Camila Rodas Ortiz and Yuliet Fernanda Rios Mesa.

The statement revealed that the victims were fraudulently lured to Nigeria, held against their will, and had their travel documents confiscated by certain Chinese nationals who are currently at large.

The Force spokesperson said: “Upon receipt of the intelligence, police operatives promptly launched a covert tracking operation, locating the hideout in Lagos, where both victims were safely rescued on the same day.

“The fleeing suspects abandoned the location upon sighting the approaching team, and efforts have been intensified to track down and arrest all members of the syndicate.”

CSP Iniedu said the rescued victims are currently in safe custody and receiving the necessary support.

He disclosed that the Colombian Embassy in Accra is working in close collaboration with the Bureau to secure hotel accommodation for the victims and arrange emergency travel documents to facilitate their safe return to Bogotá.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents in the country, while deepening collaboration with international law enforcement partners to combat cross-border crime.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.