In Niger, IGP Orders Intensified Rescue Operation, Commiserates with Borgu Communities, Families of Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the intensification of rescue operations in Niger State to rescue worshippers who were abducted during terrorist attacks on communities within the Dekara District of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Disu also directed the Niger State Police Command to deepen inter-agency coordination and community engagement, noting that effective intelligence gathering and early response depend on stronger partnerships with traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and other stakeholders.

The IGP, who is in the state on a working visit to assess the security situation and ongoing rescue operations, conveyed the condolences of the Nigeria Police Force to the Government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families of the victims. He assured them that the safe recovery of the abducted persons and the arrest of the perpetrators remain the focus of ongoing operations.

Addressing officers and men of the Niger State Police Command, IGP Disu charged them to sustain intelligence-led and professionally coordinated operations, while prioritising the safety of victims and affected communities.

He assured the Command of the continuing support of Force Headquarters to strengthen its logistics, mobility, intelligence, training, and operational capacity.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the IGP commended the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, for the Command’s response and the timely situation reports on the incident.

He also appreciated the Niger State Government for its sustained support for the Police, particularly through the provision of operational vehicles, repairs to Armoured Personnel Carriers, and welfare support for officers and men.

During his visit to the Niger State Government House, the IGP was received by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who represented the Executive Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, alongside the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Barr. Maurice Bello Magaji.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor commended the IGP for personally visiting the state to assess the situation and reinforce ongoing operations.

He reiterated the support of the Niger State Government for the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in their efforts to protect lives, restore peace, and secure the release of the victims.

As part of the working visit, the Inspector-General of Police also met with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago, to commiserate with the Emirate and strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions in support of intelligence gathering, community engagement, and ongoing efforts to restore peace across Niger State.

The Nigeria Police Force reassures residents of Niger State that it remains resolute in its efforts to rescue the abducted persons, safeguard communities, and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.