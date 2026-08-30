Presidency: Tinubu’s Reforms Rapidly Reviving Businesses, Restoring Investor Confidence

* Challenges opposition to engage businesses, Nigerians before criticising reforms*

The Presidency has said ongoing economic reforms undertaken by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are restoring confidence in Nigeria’s business environment and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand.

The Technical Assistant on Regional Development Programmes in the Office of the Vice-President, Dr Hafiz Abdullahi, stated this on Sunday during the inauguration of Makib Estilo, a new business outlet in the Central Area of Abuja by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

Unveiling the business outfit, the minister noted that businesses are witnessing rapid growth because the Tinubu administration is supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through targeted intervention funds, single-digit loans, and free business formalization drives.

Corroborating the minister’s stance, Dr. Abdullahi attributed the growth of the enterprise from a small shop into a diversified business to what she described as improving economic conditions under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The presidential aide also challenged opposition politicians criticising the administration’s economic policies to engage directly with businesses and ordinary Nigerians before concluding that the reforms had worsened economic conditions.

Abdullahi said critics should assess the reforms objectively, arguing that while economic changes could initially be difficult to absorb, Nigerians were gradually becoming accustomed to the new realities and beginning to appreciate their potential benefits.

“Change is not easy. People don’t easily adapt to change. I don’t adapt to change easily myself,” she said.

According to her, the reforms are introducing new economic realities to Nigerians, but their impact was becoming clearer as businesses and citizens adjusted to them.

“What is happening now is that the country is introducing things to Nigeria that people are not very familiar with. But along the way, they are getting accustomed to them and seeing their importance and the positive impact they are having on the economy,” she said.

Abdullahi specifically urged opposition politicians to move beyond hearsay and interact with businesses and Nigerians directly.

“They should judge us with clean eyes. They should open their eyes, interact and come to us and ask questions instead of using hearsay.

“They should relate with us with an open mind. If they really do that, I think they will see how the economic reforms are affecting the country in a more positive way,” she said.

Abdullahi said the administration’s economic reforms had begun to ease some of the difficulties previously faced by businesses, particularly enterprises dependent on imported goods.

She identified developments in the foreign exchange market as a major factor contributing to renewed confidence among entrepreneurs.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda, as we all know, coming from the Presidency, is one of the greatest things happening to Nigeria. This is one of the administrations that has done well for entrepreneurs,” she said.

Abdullahi recalled that the sharp depreciation of the naira had previously increased the cost of importing goods and made business expansion more difficult.

“If you look at the dollar, as my sister mentioned earlier, before, the dollar was just going up rapidly, so it was getting difficult for us to import and bring things into Nigeria.

“But after the economic reforms were introduced, everything started coming down. You can see that the business is stabilised,” Abdullahi said.

The presidential aide said Makib Estilo, established by Fatima Abdullahi Bono, started about seven years ago as Makib Apparels but had since evolved into a one-stop outlet offering interior products, kitchenware, fabrics and other household and lifestyle items.

She said the decision to rebrand the business as Makib Estilo was aimed at bringing its expanding product lines and outlets under a single identity while giving customers greater convenience.

“We are very happy with what she has become. This business started seven years ago. So, you can imagine starting from a small shop and seeing what we have today,” she added.

The owner of Makib Estilo, Fatima Abdullahi, also credited improved foreign exchange conditions with the growth of the business, saying the company imports most of its products and therefore remains sensitive to movements in the dollar.

Expressing gratitude to God, customers, supporters and well-wishers, she said the unveiling represented an important milestone in the evolution of the business.

“Before I start, I want to thank Almighty Allah for allowing us to witness this day. Alhamdulillah, everything is going well. We thank all our supporters. I saw love, I saw massive support, and I saw blessings,” she said.

On the impact of the foreign exchange market, she said: “Before, we had been dealing with a higher dollar rate, but with the coming of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, everything is going down. The dollar rate is going down and our business is going very well now.”

She explained that the development was significant because the company sources its products internationally and pays for them in dollars.

“For us to get the exchange rate before, we used to get it very high, but now we are getting our products at a much better rate because the dollar is very low, and we are satisfied,” she said.

The entrepreneur said Makib Estilo is not limiting its operations to retailing, disclosing plans to attract investors and develop new business opportunities.

“Our business is not just for selling. We have room for any person that wants to start business. We have business ideas. We have room for investors to come and start investing.

“In the next five years, I think we are going to be everywhere in this country. We are even looking at going global,” she further stated.

Abdullahi also commended the support and encouragement she received from women leaders in government, particularly the Minister of Women Affairs, whom she said welcomed her and offered useful advice despite having no prior relationship with her.