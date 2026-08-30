OPay Dismisses Viral Shutdown Rumour, Warns Against Fake Publication

Leading fintech company, OPay Digital Services, has dismissed as false and malicious a viral social media publication claiming that the company would embark on a prolonged break from September 1, 2026, urging its customers to withdraw or move their funds.

The fabricated publication, which gained traction across social media platforms on Sunday, purportedly warned OPay customers that the fintech would shut down its operations for an extended period beginning September 1.

However, OPay, in an official response published across its verified social media platforms, described the claim as false, assuring customers that the company remains fully operational.

In a statement titled, ‘This is FALSE,’ the fintech said: “OPay is not going on break by September. We’re here, and we’re going nowhere!”

The company further urged its customers and members of the public to scrutinise the viral publication for inconsistencies and rely only on its verified communication channels for authentic information.

“True OPay users know how to identify our official communications. Take a closer look at the viral post and you’ll spot the red flags.

“Always verify before you share. Filter the noise! Follow our official pages for authentic OPay updates,” the company stated, ending the message with the hashtag, #OPayIsOkay.

Also reacting to the development, the Vice-President, Public and Government Affairs, OPay Digital Services, Dr. Maxwell Loko, described the viral publication as “false, malicious and misleading”.

Loko said OPay was not shutting down and cautioned customers against taking any action based on the fabricated information.

“This post is false, malicious and misleading. OPay is not shutting down, and customers should not be misled into withdrawing their funds based on fabricated information,” he said.

He urged members of the public to disregard the publication and depend exclusively on OPay’s verified platforms for official announcements.

“We urge the public to disregard this post and rely only on OPay’s verified communication channels for official information,” Loko added.

The OPay executive further warned that deliberate attempts to spread false information capable of creating panic or undermining confidence in a financial institution could attract legal consequences.

“The deliberate spread of false information designed to cause panic or undermine confidence in a financial institution is a serious matter and may have legal consequences,” he said.

The development has also raised concerns over the growing use of fabricated digital content to damage the reputation of financial technology companies and potentially trigger unnecessary panic among customers.

While speculation has circulated in some quarters that the publication could be linked to competitive interests seeking to undermine OPay’s growing market position, no evidence has been publicly established to substantiate such claims.

OPay therefore advised its customers to exercise caution and verify financial or operational announcements through its authenticated communication channels before acting on them.

The company’s clarification effectively puts to rest the viral claim that it would cease or suspend operations from September 1, 2026, with OPay reaffirming that its services remain available to customers.