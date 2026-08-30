Escravos: Ugborodo Urges NCDMB to Execute Navy Infrastructure Projects

Ugborodo Community Management Committee, UCMC, has urged the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, to urgently commence the execution of infrastructural projects earmarked for the Nigerian Navy Escravos Ship facility at Madangho in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

UCMC also commended the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, for strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force in the Escravos Division, Madangho.

Ereyitomi donated a W19 fibre boat with a 200HP Yamaha engine, a generator, air conditioners, industrial and ceiling fans, a laptop, photocopier, scanner, printer, office furniture, filing cabinet, television sets, a gasoline cutting machine and other essential office accessories.

According to the community, the donation was a remarkable demonstration of responsive, people-oriented representation and would enhance marine patrols, rapid response, intelligence gathering, administration and the overall effectiveness of the Police Division in protecting lives and property across the riverine and coastal communities.

Chairman of Ugborodo Community, Mr Emmanuel Onuwaje, and Secretary of the Ugborodo Community Management Committee, Eyengho Besidone, said in a statement that the gesture demonstrated that the lawmaker understood the importance of security to sustainable development, economic activities and peaceful coexistence.

The statement reads: “While expressing our profound appreciation, the UCMC, through its Secretary, Eyengho Samuel Besidone, respectfully solicits further intervention from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, particularly through the appropriate authorities at Force Headquarters, to deploy additional police personnel to the Escravos Division.

“The provision of equipment must be complemented with adequate manpower if the Division is to effectively cover the expansive waterways and communities within its area of responsibility.

“The UCMC also calls on the Chief of Naval Staff to use his good offices to support the immediate activation and operationalisation of the Nigerian Navy Escravos Ship facility at Madangho. It is a matter of concern that Nigerian Navy personnel continue to utilise the Chevron facility as a harbour, rather than fully occupying and developing their designated facility at Madangho.

“We therefore appeal to the Chief of the Naval Staff to direct the appropriate authorities to commence the process of relocating naval operations from the Chevron facility to the Madangho base and progressively develop the facility into a fully functional maritime security hub.

“In this regard, the UCMC further solicits the support of Ereyitomi in facilitating the provision of the necessary infrastructure and logistics required for the take-off and effective operation of the naval facility at Madangho.

“A functional naval presence will significantly strengthen maritime security, protect critical infrastructure and create a more secure environment for legitimate economic and local-content activities within the Escravos corridor.

“Similarly, the UCMC calls on the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District to be more proactive and responsive to the developmental challenges confronting the people of Warri South-West Local Government Area.

“While appreciating the Senator’s initiative and sponsorship of the bill seeking the establishment of an Oil and Gas Specialist Hospital at Benikuku Community, Escravos, we encourage further legislative interventions that will directly impact infrastructure, healthcare, security, employment and economic development in the area.

“The UCMC also appeals to the NCDMB to urgently commence the execution of the infrastructural projects earmarked for the Nigerian Navy Escravos Ship facility at Madangho under its current budget. We believe that the timely implementation of these projects will provide the foundation required for the Navy’s effective operational take-off.

“The UCMC remains convinced that a coordinated intervention by the Police, Nigerian Navy, NCDMB, relevant MDAs, elected representatives and other stakeholders, especially TANTITA Security Services, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and EMNA Fleets, will substantially strengthen peace and security in the Escravos environment.

“Such stability is essential for attracting investment, protecting critical assets and unlocking opportunities for local-content participation and sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector.”