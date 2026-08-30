Cybernovr Secures Global Information Security Certification

A leading cybersecurity company, Cybernovr Limited, has secured the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), covering information security, governance, risk and compliance, and cyber resilience.

The certification marks a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and demonstrate compliance with internationally recognised information security management standards.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cybernovr Nigeria Limited, Dr Kazeem Durodoye, said the certification reinforces the company’s commitment to helping organisations build resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats.

According to him, Cybernovr provides a range of professional cybersecurity services designed to complement cybersecurity products already deployed to organisations, with a focus on strengthening governance, managing risks and protecting critical assets.

The company is also very passionate about developing young talents through its Cybersecurity Education and Awareness Programme (CEAP).

The programme provides participants with essential cybersecurity knowledge and skills to protect themselves in the digital world and also showcases the very lucrative job opportunities in information security as a career.

The company said a well-defined cybersecurity governance framework was essential to ensuring that complementary policies, standards and guidelines are in place to effectively manage cyber risks and provide clear direction for coordinating efforts to protect critical national and organisational assets.

Cybernovr said it works with national governments and sub-national entities, as well as private-sector operators, to develop cybersecurity governance frameworks tailored to their operations.

The company added that its governance approach adopts a holistic model to Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to re-engineer processes and support a broad range of cybersecurity requirements and standards.

Durodoye, who serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, has more than 30 years of ICT experience spanning public, private and development organisations.

He is also a World Bank cybersecurity consultant for Nigeria’s communications sector and has participated in and led several national cybersecurity initiatives since 2013.

His engagements include the development of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy for Nigeria, the NCC-CSIRT and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira project.

Durodoye holds a PhD in Information Systems and Business from the University of Ibadan.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification positions Cybernovr to further support organisations seeking to strengthen information security management, cybersecurity governance and privacy protection in an increasingly digital and threat-driven environment.