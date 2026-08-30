Filmhouse Group Speaks on Fatal Incident at IMAX Cinemas in Lekki

Following the incident at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, in the early hours of Saturday, where a man reportedly wielding a machete and knife stormed the premises, killing a security guard and injuring another, Filmhouse Group has said it is working with relevant authorities investigating the incident.

The group also said it was taking additional precautionary measures across its locations.

“Filmhouse Group is deeply saddened by a security incident that took place outside the premises, in the car park of one of our locations, in the early hours of this morning. The incident was unrelated to our regular operations,” the company said in a statement.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, became violent after he was prevented from entering the premises.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Adebisi Abimbola, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect allegedly stabbed one of the security guards to death and injured another security personnel during the attack.

She added that the suspect, who appeared to be destitute, was subsequently mobbed and died in the process.

“Two people have been confirmed dead,” Adebisi said, adding that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

Filmhouse Group commended its security personnel for their response to the attack.

“The security team stood between danger and the people in their care, and it is through their bravery that the situation was contained and safety restored. Their commitment and courage in that moment will not be forgotten,” the statement said.

The company said it had increased security across its locations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and guests remain our highest priority. Security across all our locations has been increased and prioritised, and the safety of our guests and everyone within our premises remains of the utmost importance to us. We continue to monitor the ongoing situation,” the statement said.