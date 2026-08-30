AXP Unveils New Model to Address Nigeria’s Housing Deficit

AXP Africa Limited has unveiled a new housing model that brings developers, mortgage banks, employers, and other stakeholders into a coordinated process for homeownership, as it seeks to address Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The model was unveiled in Lagos on Thursday during the company’s sixth anniversary event themed “A New Chapter, A Greater Impact,” held at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island.

The new approach brings together housing finance, technology, policy and partnerships, with the company planning to expand its mortgage facilitation services, accelerate National Housing Fund processing and establish a corporate homeownership track connecting employers with developers and mortgage banks.

The event also marked the company’s formal transition from AXP Solutions Pro Limited to AXP Africa Limited, reflecting its expansion beyond real estate advisory into a broader housing platform.

Since its establishment, AXP has provided real estate advisory services and facilitated mortgage applications through partnerships with developers and financial institutions. The company said it has profiled and facilitated mortgage opportunities for more than 300 prospective homeowners across Nigeria.

Hakeem Sadiku, Head, Enterprise Strategy, PMO & Transformation, AXP Africa Limited, said the company’s experience over the past six years had provided the foundation for its next phase.

“For six years, AXP has done one thing with real consistency: we’ve provided real estate advisory and completed mortgage applications for genuinely esteemed customers, through partnerships built on trust, not transactions,” Sadiku said.

He said the scale of Nigeria’s housing challenge required the company to expand its approach.

“Nigeria’s housing deficit demands nothing less than urgency at scale, and that means putting technology at the heart of how we operate, opening a real corporate track, and inviting every partner in this room to be part of what gets us there,” he said.

AXP said it plans to increase the number of housing finance opportunities it facilitates while strengthening its collaboration with employers, developers and mortgage institutions.

Although Nigeria remains its immediate focus, the company said it intends to adapt the model to other African markets facing similar challenges in housing finance and delivery.