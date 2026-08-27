Zamfara Kicks Off 2027 Budget Preparation With State wide Town Hall

Onuminya Innocent

The Zamfara State Government has commenced town hall meetings for the preparation of the 2027 Annual Budget Estimate, signaling a shift toward more inclusive governance in the state. The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Yahaya Zakari, said the engagement was designed to ensure that the budget reflects the real needs of the people. He noted that the exercise aligns with the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Zakari disclosed that the town hall meetings would be held across the three senatorial districts of the state. According to him, the consultations will cover Zamfara Central, Zamfara North, and Zamfara West to give equal opportunity to all communities.

He stated that the initiative reflects the commitment of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, to a government that listens. He said involving citizens at the planning stage would strengthen trust between the government and the governed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Sani Abubakar Bukkuyum, highlighted the role of the budget in guiding government spending. He said the process helps align available resources with the most pressing needs of the state.

Bukkuyum noted that the town hall meeting provides an opportunity for dialogue between government and citizens. He said it creates room for the government to listen while citizens present ideas, observations, and priority projects.