  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Zamfara Kicks Off 2027 Budget Preparation With State wide Town Hall

Business | 5 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent 

The Zamfara State Government has commenced town hall meetings for the preparation of the 2027 Annual Budget Estimate, signaling a shift toward more inclusive governance in the state. The opening ceremony was held on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Yahaya Zakari, said the engagement was designed to ensure that the budget reflects the real needs of the people. He noted that the exercise aligns with the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Zakari disclosed that the town hall meetings would be held across the three senatorial districts of the state. According to him, the consultations will cover Zamfara Central, Zamfara North, and Zamfara West to give equal opportunity to all communities.

He stated that the initiative reflects the commitment of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, to a government that listens. He said involving citizens at the planning stage would strengthen trust between the government and the governed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Sani Abubakar Bukkuyum, highlighted the role of the budget in guiding government spending. He said the process helps align available resources with the most pressing needs of the state.

Bukkuyum noted that the town hall meeting provides an opportunity for dialogue between government and citizens. He said it creates room for the government to listen while citizens present ideas, observations, and priority projects.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.