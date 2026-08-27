SIAT Celebrates Legacy, Leadership and People Behind the Group’s Journey

Nume Ekeghe

SIAT Group, a leading African agro-industrial group and majority shareholder of Presco Plc, recently hosted an intimate and thoughtfully curated event to celebrate its legacy, leadership and the people who have shaped its journey at the SIAT Forward event.

Themed, “Legacy, Leadership & the Future,” the event brought together SIAT’s founding family, retired Directors, Board members, company executives, financial partners and other stakeholders. The evening was an opportunity to reflect on the Group’s history, recognise those who helped build and sustain the business, and celebrate the continuity of a legacy that has evolved across generations, countries and communities.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Group Chief Executive Officer, Saroafrica International Limited and Chairman, Presco Plc, Rasheed Sarumi,said ‘’We are gathered this evening not simply to mark an occasion, but to celebrate a milestone. For decades, this Group has grown across borders and generations through the vision of the founding family and the dedication of those who came before us and those who have carried that vision forward. Many of you in this room were part of building that story. Today is about saying thank you to those who built it, stayed, served, and to those who continue to carry it forward. We do not stand as something new, but as something continued’.

Speaking on behalf of the founding family, Marie Vandebeeck said:“When I think of the legacy of SIAT Group, I don’t first think of hectares and tons of palm oil. I think of people, because ultimately, this business was built over many years. Often, in places where building successful companies requires more than capital and ambition, this is the greatest achievement of SIAT. Above all, you need to believe in the future. This philosophy became the DNA of SIAT, and nowhere is it more visible than in Presco. What Presco became today did not happen overnight. It is the result of decades of persistence, investment and the role of exceptional Nigerian organisations. There was certainly risk and uncertainty; that’s part of the entrepreneurial journey. But there was also a fundamental conviction that it was possible to build a world-class agricultural business in Africa. I am proud of the many talented people who joined this company, stayed, developed and assumed great responsibilities.”