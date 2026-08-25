Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dies at 80

Yinka Olatunbosun

Dolly Parton, America’s leading country musician, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80. Her family confirmed the news in a video message posted to her official social media channels on Tuesday.

The singer’s nephew shared the news of Dolly’s death on Tuesday, August 25, in a video on Instagram. “My name is Brin Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis, and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said.

Born in a one-room cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, Parton was the fourth of 12 children. She turned her modest upbringing into the foundation of a songwriting empire, composing thousands of tracks that detailed rural American life with grace, grit and humour.

She moved to Nashville the day after graduating high school in 1964, securing early commercial success alongside Porter Wagoner before establishing her own legendary solo career.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Parton redefined the possibilities for female artists in country music and pop culture. She penned timeless anthems, including ‘Jolene,’ ‘Coat of Many Colours,’ and ‘9 to 5,’ as well as ‘I Will Always Love You,’ which became one of the best-selling singles of all time which was later sampled by Whitney Houston as soundtrack to the movie, ‘The Bodyguard.’

Beyond her music, Parton built a business and philanthropic legacy. She transformed her home region of East Tennessee into a major tourism destination, providing thousands of local jobs. Parton also distributed over 200 million free books to children worldwide from birth to age five.

Additionally, she funded critical medical research, including a landmark $1 million donation that helped accelerate the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Tributes have begun pouring in from around the globe, honouring a legacy that extended far beyond the stage. Parton leaves behind a body of work that shaped American culture, along with a philanthropic footprint that continues to touch millions of lives daily. Funeral arrangements and public memorial details will be announced by the family in the coming days.

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