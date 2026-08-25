Okumagba Canvasses Promotion of Peace, Mutual Respect in Warri

Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Warri Urhobo APC Leadership Council, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has urged all indigenous ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency — Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo — to promote peace and live in peace with one another, anchored on mutual respect.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 22, 2026, Olorogun Okumagba, who holds the traditional chieftaincy titles of Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu R’Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, both in Warri South LGA, stated that: “Peace and brotherliness amongst all ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency will ensure that all our energies are devoted to bringing development to Warri and enhancing the livelihoods of all our people in Warri.”

Okumagba stated that: “All our people of the respective ethnicities need to embrace peaceful brotherhood. We should always strive at all times to resolve any disagreements amongst ourselves through peaceful means with mutual respect for one another.”

“Our focus should now be on:

” Working together across all ethnic nationalities — Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo — to attract infrastructure projects and investments to Warri Federal Constituency;

“Working together to get our ports fully revitalised; and

“Working together to ensure gainful employment and thriving businesses for our people from all ethnic nationalities in Warri.”

He added: “Let us work towards unity among all our people of Warri with mutual respect for our various kingdoms, inter-ethnic harmony and love for one another. Let us all work towards promoting harmony among all ethnic nationalities in Warri and all our people. I enjoin everyone to commit to working to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for Warri.”

Okumagba concluded that: “We are neighbours and should promote good and peaceful brotherly neighbourliness for the benefit of all our people of all ethnic nationalities in Warri. Let us promote love.”