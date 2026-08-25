Atiku: My Proposed Subsidy Regime Will Reduce Production, Transport Costs, Strengthen Domestic Refining, Restore Purchasing Power

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that his proposed petroleum intervention is not a return to Nigeria’s discredited import-subsidy regime, but targeted support for domestic production designed to reduce the cost of living.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the clarification became necessary following comments credited to Paul Ibe, suggesting that an Atiku administration would “restore fuel subsidy and remove it later.”

Shaibu described the comments as “an unauthorised, imprecise and materially misleading characterisation of Atiku’s policy position,” stressing that no spokesperson has the latitude to redefine, embellish or improvise on a policy already clearly articulated by the candidate.

“For avoidance of the doubt, policy belongs to the candidate, not the spokesperson. Our responsibility as communicators is to explain Atiku’s position accurately, not create formulations capable of confusing Nigerians or handing opponents convenient talking points.

“Atiku has never proposed restoring the import-subsidy regime and subsequently removing it on some predetermined date. That is not his policy and should not be attributed to him.

“What Atiku proposes is a targeted, capped, transparently budgeted and independently audited subsidy that supports domestic refining and production, with measurable exit conditions built in from day one.

“There is no arbitrary withdrawal date. As domestic refining expands, supply stabilises, competition deepens, and the market becomes capable of delivering affordable prices without government support. The intervention progressively becomes unnecessary.

“You do not remove scaffolding because the calendar says so. You remove it when the building can stand securely on its own.”

Shaibu said Nigerians must not be distracted by arguments over terminology.

“The real question is simple: Why has everything become so expensive, and what will Atiku do to make life affordable again?

“Tinubu transferred the shock of his reforms to Nigerian families. Atiku will reduce production and transportation costs, strengthen domestic refining, and restore purchasing power.

“The choice is not removal of subsidy versus restoration of subsidy. It is Expensive Nigeria versus Affordable Nigeria.”