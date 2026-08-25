  • Tuesday, 25th August, 2026

Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road Flag-off: Tinubu, APC Scared of Makinde’s Popularity, Performance, Says APM

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has berated the Tinubu Presidency for not being “man enough” to invite the APM Presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to the flag-off of the Ibadan- Ijebu Ode federal road project for fear that with his soaring popularity, Makinde’s presence will eclipse President Tinubu at the event.

In a statement by the APM National Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Abubukar, the party said that the Tinubu Presidency is afraid that with Governor Makinde at the ceremony, reference would have been made to the fact that while Mr. President, who is from the southwest, cannot comfortably boast of initiating, executing and completing up to 250 kilometers of roads in the entire Southwest since assumption of office in 2023 despite the huge financial resources at his disposal, Governor Makinde had executed over 360 kilometers of roads in Oyo state alone, with more lined up for commissioning.

Furthermore, he said that the APC is uneasy over Governor Makinde’s leadership prowess in uniting and galvanizing other governors, leaders and stakeholders across the country on major national issues; a situation that would definitely gravitate attention towards him in such an event.

According to APM spokesman, ”It is also evident that the fear of Governor Makinde’s popularity could be the reason behind President Tinubu’s absence at the ceremony.

”In any case, our party and candidate are not perturbed by the incident. The APC and the Tinubu Presidency must note that they cannot run from Governor Makinde forever.

”They must surely meet him at the poll in January 2027 where the Will of millions of Nigerians in preference for Governor Makinde as the replacement for President Tinubu cannot be suppressed.”Yusuf stressed.

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