Otu’s Green Revolution: Leboku Champions Agric Prosperity

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to reposition agriculture as a major engine of sustainable economic growth, wealth creation and rural prosperity under its Green Economy Revolution.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, stated this on Monday at the 21st edition of the Leboku International New Yam Festival held at the Yakurr Peace Stadium, Ugep, where he linked the festival’s message of prosperity to his administration’s agricultural transformation agenda.

Odey said the 2026 Leboku theme, ‘Rooted in Culture, Growing in Prosperity,’ captures the essence of the administration’s People First Agenda, particularly its commitment to transforming agriculture from subsistence activity into a commercially viable enterprise capable of creating jobs, increasing household incomes and strengthening the state’s rural economy.

He said the administration was already implementing a comprehensive agricultural intervention programme centred on smallholder farmers, including the establishment of cluster farms supported by revolving loans, as well as the deployment of tractors, ploughing machines and other agricultural equipment to expand production and improve productivity.

“Our objective is to move our farmers from subsistence agriculture to commercial farming. We want our people not merely to farm to feed themselves, but to farm as a business, create wealth and contribute significantly to the economy of Cross River State,” Odey said.

According to him, mechanisation, access to finance and improved market linkages would enable farmers to cultivate larger acreages, increase yields and earn better incomes, while positioning agriculture as one of the strongest pillars of the state’s economic transformation.

The deputy governor further disclosed that the Otu administration had unveiled an ambitious Public-Private Partnership investment package valued at N70 billion and US$1.075 billion, with agriculture-related investments accounting for the largest share, underscoring the strategic importance attached to the sector.

He said the government’s vision was to build an agricultural economy capable of supporting rural communities, while providing raw materials for industry, expanding the state’s export base and creating a sustainable ecosystem around farming, agro-processing, logistics and markets.

Odey, however, stressed that economic prosperity could only flourish in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

He therefore reminded all certificated village heads, clan heads and paramount rulers that their cardinal responsibilities were to preserve the customs and traditions of their people and promote peace within their respective domains.

“Tourism and economic development cannot thrive in a volatile or chaotic environment. We will therefore not hesitate to withdraw the certificate of recognition of any royal father whose domain becomes engulfed in a breakdown of peace,” he warned.

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders and residents of Yakurr to embrace dialogue, reconciliation and peaceful resolution of disputes, noting that a peaceful Yakurr would be better positioned to attract investments, deepen tourism, expand agriculture and unlock the enormous potential of its creative economy.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Events Management, Governor’s Office, Effiong Ekpenyong, provided a strong cultural and economic perspective to the celebration, describing the 2026 Leboku as more than a festival but a platform for connecting Yakurr’s cultural inheritance with its economic aspirations.

Ekpenyong said the theme, ‘Rooted in Culture, Growing in Prosperity,’ was deliberately chosen to underscore the fact that culture should not merely be preserved as a relic of the past but deployed as a resource for creating opportunities, attracting visitors, empowering young people and stimulating enterprise.

“Leboku is a celebration of where we come from, but it is also a statement about where we are going. Our culture is not a burden from the past; it is an asset for the future,” he said.

He noted that Yakurr possessed enormous cultural capital which, if properly harnessed, could support tourism, hospitality, creative enterprise and other components of the emerging cultural economy.

“When we preserve our culture, we preserve our identity. When we promote it, we create opportunities. And when we connect it with tourism and enterprise, we turn culture into an economic asset,” Ekpenyong said.

The special adviser commended Governor Otu for his sustained support for cultural preservation and promotion across Cross River, stressing that the administration recognised the power of festivals such as Leboku to project the state’s identity, attract visitors and generate economic activity.

He also challenged the younger generation to take ownership of Yakurr’s cultural heritage, urging them to go beyond participating in the festival to becoming active custodians, promoters and innovators capable of translating their cultural inheritance into modern creative and economic opportunities.

“The future of Leboku is in the hands of our young people. They must understand their traditions, preserve their authenticity and, at the same time, find innovative ways of presenting them to the world,” he said.

Ekpenyong further called for greater unity among the people of Yakurr, stressing that the festival’s enduring message must be one of peace, identity, inclusion and collective prosperity.

The celebration featured goodwill messages from HRM Obol Ofem Ubana, Obol Lopon of Ugep and paramount ruler of Yakurr Local Government Area; Chief Obi Ayuk, Commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism; as well as an inspection of the festival market, yam barn and Leboku Art Exhibition.

The colourful event also featured traditional parades by maidens, royal fathers and various cultural groups, reinforcing Leboku’s position as one of Cross River’s most significant platforms for cultural expression, tourism promotion and the celebration of agriculture and the harvest.