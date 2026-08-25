APC Petitions IGP, Demands Investigation, Arrest, Prosecution of Hunye for Impersonation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, demading the investigation, arrest and prosecution of Mr. Abayomi Hunye, a self-declared governorship candidate in Ogun State for impersonation.

The ruling party had on Monday disowned Hunye, describing his self-declaration as the candidate of the party in the 2037 elections as mischievous.

The party, in a petition dated August 24, which was addressed to the IGP, and signed by the Director of Administration, Áyoola Olajolo, urged the police to restrain him from further parading himself as a candidate to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in Ogun State.

The petition read: “I write to bring to your urgent attention a grave threat to public peace and electoral integrity involving one Mr. Abayomi Hunye (hereinafter referred to as “the Subject”).

“The Subject has notoriously and unlawfully taken to the public domain, including print and social media, parading himself as the governorship candidate of our party for the forthcoming January 2027 election.

“I wish to state unequivocally that this claim is false, fraudulent, and a deliberate act of impersonation designed to mislead the public and destabilize the peace of Ogun State.”

The party maintained that Hunye was validly suspended from the APC on April 7, 2026, following a written petition from his ward (Tube Ward, Ipokia Local Government Area).

It explained that his suspension was ratified by the Ogun State Working Committee and formally communicated to the national headquarters.

The ruling party said it conducted a valid primary election, and the only recognised governorship candidates for the APC in Ogun State are: Senator Adeola Olamilekan and his running mate, Balogun Abiodun.

It added: “In view of the foregoing, I most respectfully pray that you use your good office to direct the immediate intervention of the Nigeria Police Force to:

“Invite Mr. Abayomi Hunye for immediate questioning regarding the aforementioned infringements and probable commission of offences against Nigerian Laws.

“Cause him to be prosecuted after investigation for impersonation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and violation of the Electoral Act, 2026.

“Restrain him from further parading himself as a candidate to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in Ogun State.

“I pledge the full cooperation of the APC National Headquarters and the Ogun State chapter of our party with the police during the investigation and are ready to provide further witness statements as may be required.”