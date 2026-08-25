AAU ASUU Embarks on Strike over Non Implementation of Agreement As Management Claries Issue

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The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, has asked its members to embark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, August 25, over delay in implementing a six-month delay in 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

The chapter said numerous attempts to engage university authorities and the Edo State Government over the issue have been disregarded and frustrated.

​In an earlier resolution jointly signed by the chapter Chairman, Dr. Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Secretary, Dr. William Odion, the union issued a strict deadline tied to the upcoming payroll cycle.

“Effective from July 2026, all staff salaries must reflect the newly agreed CATA component and associated allowances.

“All financial arrears accumulated since January 2026 must be disbursed immediately.

​”Any failure or derogation by the university authorities and the Edo State Government on this critical resolution will provoke and precipitate a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike,” that statement had said.

​The leadership of the union emphasised that while they favour industrial peace, a total strike is now inevitable unless management and the state government act fast.

However, the management of the university Tuesay, clarified that the indefinite strike embarked upon by the university chapter is principally connected with issues arising from the implementation of the 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria–Academic Staff Union of Universities (FGN–ASUU) Agreement, and should not be misconstrued as a protest over the university’s inability or failure to pay staff salaries.

The management said the clarification followed the decision of the university’s ASUU Chapter, after an emergency meeting, on Monday, to direct its members to commence an indefinite and total strike following the expiration of the 14-day notice earlier issued to the university management in line with the directive of the national leadership of the union.

The national leadership of ASUU had directed its branches in affected universities, particularly state-owned institutions, to engage the relevant authorities over the implementation of applicable provisions of the 2025 FGN–ASUU Agreement. Pursuant to the directive, the AAU Chapter issued a 14-day notice, which expired on Monday, August 24, 2026.

“Management wishes to clarify that the current industrial action should not be attributed to an inability or failure of Ambrose Alli University to pay staff salaries.

“The management of the university has remained committed to meeting its statutory salary obligations to members of staff. With the support and interventions of the Edo State Government under the leadership of the Executive Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the university has continued to meet its salary obligations and demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of its workforce.

“It is, therefore, necessary to distinguish between the university’s regular salary obligations and the broader issues arising from the implementation of the 2025 FGN–ASUU Agreement, which involve matters extending beyond the direct administrative authority of the university management.

“Management acknowledges the concerns raised by ASUU regarding the implementation of the agreement and recognises the importance of the issues to the welfare of academic staff and the stability of the Nigerian university system.

“At the state level, engagements with the Edo State Government on matters arising from the agreement are ongoing. Management remains optimistic that these consultations, together with continued dialogue among the relevant stakeholders, will lead to an amicable resolution of the outstanding issues and an early suspension of the industrial action,” said a press statement issued by the Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the institution, Mike Aladenika.

The management, therefore, urged members of the university community, students, parents, guardians and the general public to properly situate the current development and avoid attributing the strike to an inability of Ambrose Alli University to meet its salary obligations.

“The university management remains committed to constructive engagement with ASUU and other relevant stakeholders, while continuing to work with the Edo State Government towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the issues arising from the implementation of the 2025 FGN–ASUU Agreement.

“Management appeals to members of the university community, particularly staff and students, for understanding, calm and restraint as efforts continue towards the resolution of the issues and the restoration of normal academic activities in the university,” the statement added.