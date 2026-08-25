Tinubu Celebrates Borno Gov Zulum at 57, Describes Him as Reformist

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on his 57th birthday on August 25, 2026, describing him as a reformist, visionary and exceptional leader who is committed to national unity.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the academic, visionary, and reformist who has brought stability to Borno and deepened the state’s development.

Tinubu applauded Governor Zulum’s people-centred leadership, particularly his investment in projects with far-reaching impact on human capital development, such as rural clinics, schools, and skill acquisition centres.

He acknowledged Zulum’s pragmatism and ability to rally minds around a cause, and commends his efforts to promote national unity.

According to the President: “Governor Zulum is one of the exceptional governors of this dispensation. He brought the rigour and discipline of academia into governance, introduced landmark reforms, and fostered development in Borno. I thank him for his support and encourage him to keep providing exemplary leadership to the people.

“As he celebrates this birthday, I wish him more years of good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve Borno and the nation.”