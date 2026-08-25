AMTY Award Organisers Redeem N2.5m Prizes For Five Winners

Organisers of the Anambra Most Talented Youth (AMTY) Award have redeemed cash prizes totaling N2.5 million to five awardees, with each recipient receiving N500,000.

The prizes were presented on Friday, August 21, 2026, as part of the organisers’ commitment to rewarding excellence and supporting the growth of deserving individuals and institutions.

According to the organisers, the prize money awarded to schools would be used to strengthen their libraries, while individual winners would deploy the funds to support and expand their businesses.

The beneficiaries include Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji, which won the Best Public School of the Year; St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, which emerged Best Private School of the Year; and the Principal of St. Charles College, Onitsha, Fr. Dr. Gabriel Ositadimma Anochilionye, who was named School Administrator of the Year.

Others are Kenechukwu Ndunwa, Innovator of the Year, and OneGrid Energies, Onitsha, which won Startup Company of the Year.

The organisers said prize values for the sixth edition of the award are expected to increase as part of efforts to expand the impact of the initiative and provide greater support to future beneficiaries.