Phone Manufacturer Harps on Battery, Charging Capacity to Drive Products

Stories by Emma OKonji

Smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi is putting battery life at the centre of its latest push in Nigeria’s competitive smartphone market, with the upcoming Redmi 17 built around a 7,500mAh battery and 45W Turbo Charging as the company seeks to appeal to consumers who spend long hours on their phones.

The device is being positioned as an entry-level smartphone for students and young professionals, a segment where battery endurance can be particularly important for users relying on smartphones for communication, entertainment, work and online learning.

The Redmi 17 is scheduled to launch in Nigeria on September 1, 2026, marking Xiaomi’s latest attempt to strengthen its position in the country’s entry-level smartphone segment.

The 7,500mAh capacity places the Redmi 17 well above the 5,000mAh battery that has become common across much of the smartphone market. Battery capacity has increasingly become a competitive feature in 2026, with Chinese smartphone manufacturers pushing capacities beyond 7,000mAh.

According to Xiaomi, the strategy is not simply to put a larger battery inside the phone, as the company is pairing the capacity with 45W Turbo Charging, designed to reduce the time users need to remain connected to a charger.

With Xiaomi’s Africa specifications for the Redmi 17, the 7,500mAh battery can provide up to 91 hours of music playback, while 35 minutes of charging is marketed as enough to provide a full day’s use under its stated test conditions. The phone also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing it to supply power to compatible devices.