  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Firm to Unveil Next-generation Tech Solutions at GITEX

Business | 4 seconds ago

Proxynet Communications, a technology solutions provider accelerating Africa’s digital transformation, has announced its participation at GITEX Nigeria 2026, where it will showcase innovative technology solutions designed to empower enterprises, government institutions, and technology partners to build secure, intelligent, and future-ready digital ecosystems.

Under the theme: ; ‘Beyond Connectivity: The Bridge to Sovereign Innovation’, GITEX Nigeria 2026 represents a pivotal platform for technology leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders to explore how Africa can move beyond infrastructure connectivity into an era of digital independence, intelligent transformation, and sustainable innovation.

Speaking ahead of the event, Managing Director of Proxynet Communications, Ozo-Onyali Ifeanyi Edward, said: “Africa’s digital future will not be defined only by how connected we become, but by what we are empowered to build with technology. The next phase of transformation requires organisations to move beyond basic connectivity and embrace secure, intelligent, and locally relevant solutions that drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth.

“At Proxynet, our mission is to help organisations transform technology investments into platforms for business growth, operational excellence, and digital sovereignty. GITEX Nigeria provides the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how technology can become a strategic advantage for enterprises and institutions across Africa.”

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