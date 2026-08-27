Stock Market Down N260bn on Decline in Large, Medium Cap Stocks

Kayode Tokede

Opening for trading after the Eid ul Mawlid public holiday, the stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited yesterday closed on a weaker note, as investors’ investment went down by N260 billion.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 402.25 basis points or 0.17 per cent, to close at 238,682.92 basis points. As the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -2.7per cent and +53.4per cent, respectively.

Also, the overall market capitalisation value lost N260 billion to close at N 154.137 trillion.

Sectoral performance was negative as the NGX Insurance (-0.9per cent), NGX Banking (-0.4per cent), NGX Consumer Goods (-0.3per cent), and NGX Oil & Gas (-0.1per cent) indices declined, while the NGX Industrial Goods index closed flat.

The market negative performance was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; FTN Cocoa Processors, Zenith bank, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Zichis Agro Allied Industry and Oando.

Investor sentiment was negative as 39 decliners outpaced 17 advancers. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals recorded the highest price gain of 9.66 per cent to close at N7.95, per share. NEM Insurance followed with a gain of 6.67 per cent to close at N32.00, while Regency Alliance Insurance rose by 6.25 per cent to close at 85 kobo, per share.

Linkage Assurance appreciated by 5.62 per cent to close at N1.88, while Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) rose by 2.84 per cent to close at N2.90, per share.

On the other hand, Fidson Healthcare led the losers’ chart by 9.99 per cent to close at N84.20, per share. FTN Cocoa Processors followed with a decline of 9.94 per cent to close at N7.79, while International Energy Insurance declined by 9.74 per cent to close at N3.15, per share.

Livestock Feeds dropped by 9.43 per cent to close at N7.20, while Omatek Ventures depreciated by 9.42 per cent to close at N1.25, per share.

Meanwhile, total traded volume rose by 9.7 per cent to 733.350 million units, valued at N34.524 billion, and exchanged in 49,210 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fortis Global Insurance topped the activity chart with 134.006 million shares valued at N267.979 million. First Holdco followed with 88.939 million shares worth N11.061 million, while Access Holdings transacted 32.658 million shares worth N910.460 million.

Zenith Bank traded 30.869 million shares valued at N3.712 billion, while Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 28.627 million shares valued at N34.120 million.

Analysts noted that overall, the session was characterized by bearish sentiment and stronger trading activity, as increased market participation failed to offset renewed selling pressure.

Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited said, the market is expected to sustain its bearish trend amid persistent profit-taking activity, though residual optimism could spark a recovery driven by portfolio readjustment and strategic repositioning.