Internet Subscribers Hit 157.4M as Broadband Penetration Increases to 56.11%

Emma Okonji

The number of active subscribers connected to the internet through various technology channels deployed by the Nigerian service providers, reached 157,405,351, as of May 2026, statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed.

This was just as broadband penetration improved to reach 56.11 per cent with 121,643,718 subscriptions in May 2026, after recording 55.67 per cent penetration with 120,684,625 subscriptions in April 2026.

From the 157,405,351 internet subscribers recorded in May this year, subscribers that connect to the internet via the Mobile GSM technology provided by mobile operators like MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and T2, were 157,021,888. Next to it, is the internet connectivity via the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, which recorded 225,538 internet subscribers as at May this year, followed by Fixed Wired technology provided by traditional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Spectranet, Swift Networks, and Cobranet, which recorded 157,925 internet subscribers in May this year.

According to NCC’s statistics, Mobile GSM technology has maintained the lead position in internet connectivity in the last one year.

From the statistics, in October 2025, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 142,004,662, followed by VoIP, which recorded 239,672 and ISPs, which recorded 73,778.

In November 2025, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 144,151,655, followed by VoIP, which recorded 238,496 and ISPs, which recorded 83.417.

In December 2025, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 147,519,262, followed by VoIP, which recorded 232,284 and ISPs, which recorded 101,667.

In January 2026, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 150,912,474, followed by VoIP, which recorded 225,236 and ISPs, which recorded 103,722.

In February 2026, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 152,476,943, followed by VoIP, which recorded 219,741 and ISPs, which recorded 124,590.

In March 2026, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 153,151,418, followed by VoIP, which recorded 218,351 and ISPs, which recorded 137,074.

In April 2026, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 154,347,260, followed by VoIP, which recorded 220,166 and ISPs, which recorded 156,662.

In May 2026, internet subscribers that connected to the internet via Mobile GSM technology, were 157,021,888, followed by VoIP, which recorded 225,538 and ISPs, which recorded 157,925, bringing the total number internet subscribers to 157,405,351 in the month of May.

Broadband penetration on the other hand, has continued to improve in the last one year, according to NCC’s statistics.

In July 2025, broadband penetration was 48.01 per cent, with 104,068,105 subscriptions. In August 2025, broadband penetration increased to 48.81 per cent, with 105,158,577 subscriptions. In September 2025, broadband penetration increased to 49.34 per cent, with 106,970,523 subscriptions.

In October 2025, broadband penetration increased to 49.89 per cent, with 108,159,922 subscriptions. In November 2025, broadband penetration increased to 50.58 per cent, with 109,658,663 subscriptions. In December 2025, broadband penetration increased to 51.97 per cent, with 112,665,176 subscriptions.

In January 2026, broadband penetration increased to 53.07 per cent, with 115,040,077 subscriptions. In February 2026, broadband penetration increased to 53.86 per cent, with 116,749,934 subscriptions. In March 2026, broadband penetration increased to 54.30 per cent, with 117,710,397 subscriptions.

In April 2026, broadband penetration increased to 55.67 per cent, with 120,684,625 subscriptions.

In May 2026, broadband penetration increased again to 56.11 per cent, with 121,643,718 subscriptions.