AIICO Insurance Warns Public against Deals With Former Agent  

AIICO Insurance Plc, said it has taken notice of a sustained campaign of false and misleading allegations being circulated by its former agent, Mr. Obinna Adolphus Nwosu, to various stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, law enforcement agencies, media organisations, bloggers, employees and other members of the public.

AIICO, said Nwosu’s appointment as it’s agent has been terminated.

It said following the termination of his appointment, the company had published a public notice in national newspapers on 26 June 2025, expressly warning customers and members of the public against continuing to transact or maintain any business relationship with him on behalf of, or in connection with, AIICO Insurance Plc.

AIICO said notwithstanding this, Nwosu had continued to circulate false and misleading narratives about the company through various channels, including digital platforms and direct communications with stakeholders.

AIICO said his persistent and increasingly aggressive efforts to disseminate these claims have the potential to cause unwarranted damage to the company’s reputation and create unnecessary concern among its employees, customers and other stakeholders. It said: “AIICO Insurance wishes to state unequivocally that these allegations are false and should be treated with the utmost caution. Rather than engage in a media exchange or submit to a trial in the court of public opinion, the company has elected to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels and has consequently commenced a defamation action against Nwosu at the Lagos State High Court. AIICO said it would not be drawn into a public exchange with a former agent who has chosen to continue making unsubstantiated allegations while the matter was being pursued through the courts.”