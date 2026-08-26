Rite Foods Joins Muslim Faithful in Celebrating Eid-el-Maulud

Rite Foods Limited, a proudly Nigerian and truly world-class trailblazer in the food and beverage industry, felicitates Muslim faithful across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the leader of the Islamic faith.

The award-winning company wishes them a peaceful celebration and encourages them to reflect on the values of peaceful coexistence, unity, tolerance, and love for one another that the season represents.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, urged Muslims to show exemplary conduct and live in harmony as they reflect on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. He also urged believers to pray for the country’s growth in all spheres as they celebrate.

“As a company that shares in the joy of our consumers, we stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they mark this important moment in their faith,” Adegunwa said. “We hope this season brings renewed unity and progress for all Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, Ekuma Eze, said the company takes pride in celebrating significant moments alongside its consumers and encouraged Muslims to mark the season with Rite Foods’ range of brands, which are produced for every occasion.