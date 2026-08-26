  • Tuesday, 25th August, 2026

Insurance Industry Award Nominees Unveiled

Business | 10 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance industry sage, Oglala Osoka, has unveiled nominees for the 2026 Insurance Industry Award with a declaration that this year’s nomination reflected a more refined process and a stricter adherence to the award’s criteria.

Osoka is the Chairman Panel of Judges at the 2026 Insurance Industry Award. The annual insurance industry   award is organised by Almond Productions Limited.

According to Osoka, this year’s edition produced a total of 796 valid nominations, a sharp contrast to last year’s result which produced 914 total nominations with only 183 of them valid.

Unveiling the Nominees, Osoka said: “On behalf of the awards Panel of Judges, I sincerely appreciate the media and our industry stakeholders for the overwhelming support given to this year’s nomination exercise.   Over the past month, Nominations were received from insurance and broking firms, corporate organisations, individual clients and other stakeholders, all in accordance with the established awards criteria.” 

He said winners in the various categories would be determined through a combination of public votes, which takes 10 percent, the Judges’ assessment which equally takes 10 per cent and Industry Data, which accounts for 80 per cent.

He said the purpose of the awards remained unchanged which is recognising and rewarding the outstanding efforts of the men and women across the different arms of the industry.

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